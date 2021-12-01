ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New mugshot of Scott Peterson released

By Amy Larson
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 6 days ago

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A new mugshot of Scott Peterson was released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation as he prepares to receive a new prison sentence.

Peterson was moved off San Quentin State Prison’s death row Monday and booked into the San Mateo County Jail in Redwood City ahead of a Dec. 8 re-sentencing hearing.

Peterson had been living on death row for nearly two decades for the 2002 murders of his pregnant wife, Laci, and their unborn son, Connor.

Inmate Scott Peterson is seen in prison mugshots from Nov. 2021 (left) and March 2005 (right).

His death sentenced was overturned by the California Supreme Court last year, and the district attorney said she will never re-seek the death penalty.

Peterson will be sentenced on Dec. 8 in the San Mateo County courthouse to life in prison without possibility of parole.

He will remain in Redwood City through March because of a second upcoming hearing that will determine if he gets a new murder trial. Peterson’s defense team is fighting for a retrial based on juror misconduct.

Scott Peterson appears in court in 2003 after he was arrested. (Getty Images)
