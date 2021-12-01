Corrections and clarifications

• An article ( Crackdown on Uyghurs linked to speeches by China’s leaders , 30 November, page 29) said documents had been leaked to the academic Dr Adrian Zenz. To clarify: they were leaked to the Uyghur Tribunal, which asked Zenz to authenticate them. Also, Dr James Millward and Dr David Tobin peer reviewed the original documents, not the transcripts.

• Northern Rock was based in Newcastle, not Gateshead ( Bulb has gone out … , 25 November, Journal, page 2).

• Other recently amended articles include:

