Illinois State

You Can Stay In The 'Home Alone' House In Illinois This Christmas Season

By Kelly Fisher
 6 days ago

Photo: Hughes Entertainment

Home Alone is a holiday classic that’s a must-watch movie in many households as Christmas approaches. Now, fans can step it up a notch by spending a night in the McAllister house.

The iconic Winnetka, Illinois house will open up for an overnight stay this month — for on night only. Up to four guests can stay in the Airbnb on December 12, and they can enjoy games and ‘90s junk food with Devin Ratray , who played Buzz McAllister in Home Alone .

The beloved 1990 film stars Macauley Culkin as Kevin McAllister, the “eight-year-old troublemaker (who) must protect his house from a pair of burglars when he is accidentally left home alone by his family during Christmas vacation.” Harry and Marv ( Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern , respectively) fall into elaborate traps that Kevin sets to prevent them from burglarizing his home.

“Though we’re older and wiser now (I’ve even got my own security firm), we’re never too old for holiday hijinks. So while we’re away on vacation (all of us, this time), I’m inviting one crew of mischief makers to let their inner eight-year-olds run free in my childhood home on Dec. 12,” Buzz’s description reads. He adds: “This holiday season, we’re playing by my little bro’s rules, so feel free to eat junk food, watch rubbish on TV, borrow my dad’s aftershave and choose your own adventure with a legendary battle plan as a guide. Just stay out of my room, okay?”

Guests (who are responsible for their own travel expenses) will get to “feast” on pizza, Kraft macaroni and cheese, and more. They can also watch the newest “holiday adventure,” Home Sweet Home Alone , on Disney +.

“‘Tis the season of giving, so in honor of the first-ever stay at the McCallister home, Airbnb will make a one-time donation to Chicago’s La Rabida Children’s Hospital, which is dedicated to maintaining and improving the quality of life for each of its patients with complex conditions, disabilities, and chronic illness,” the description reads.

Booking requests will begin on Tuesday, December 7 at 1 p.m. CT. The house goes for $25 per night. Find more info here .

CHICAGO, IL
