Isaiah Simmons doubts Kliff Kingsbury will leave Cardinals for Oklahoma

The Arizona Cardinals did not have a game this past weekend due to their bye week, but they still managed to get in the news. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury is reportedly a target for the Oklahoma coaching vacancy in college football. Kingsbury would not address the rumor on Monday when he spoke to reporters, but Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons has thoughts.

He spoke to reporters Wednesday after practice and said he approached Kingsbury after he heard the rumor.

According to AZCentral Sports’ Bob McManaman, he doubts he will have a new head coach next season.

Simmons said he told Kingsbury, “You and me are in this for the long haul.”

Beyond that, he gave some insight from the players’ perspective.

“From what he told us, he’s not going anywhere,” he said.

It sounds like Cardinals fans don’t need to worry about him leaving, at least not for now.

