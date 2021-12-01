Virginia Tech Hokies WR Tre Turner declares for 2022 NFL Draft, will not participate in the Bowl Game

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas senior defensive back Josh Thompson will forego his additional year of eligibility and enter the 2022 NFL Draft, he announced Saturday. "First and foremost, I would like to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Without Him leading me in each step throughout my life, I would not have been where I am today. Secondly, my wonderful parents who sacrificed everything they had to make sure I followed my dreams of becoming a Texas Longhorn. And lastly, every coach I've had who played a positive impact in my life and gave me the tools I needed to achieve my dream and become the best teammate and person I could possibly be. To my teammates, I consider you all my brothers. I want nothing but the best for you and want you to go get what's yours in the coming years. From the time I stepped on campus I felt the love from everyone at The University of Texas. Although I do have one more year of eligibility left, I sat and talked with my family and coaches about the best decision for me and my future. My time here has been unbelievable, and I don't regret one second of being at this amazing University. With that being said, I have decided to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft. Hook 'em."

