Virginia Tech Hokies WR Tre Turner declares for 2022 NFL Draft, will not participate in the Bowl Game

By Matej Sis
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirginia Tech Hokies Wide Receiver Tre Turner has been straight forward on his NFL aspirations. The starting wide receiver has hinted at a potential jump to the next stage of his career for weeks. On Wednesday, Turner made the news official on Social Media. : Tre Turner accepts Reese's...

247sports.com

