CB Joe Haden misses another practice as Steelers prepare to face Ravens

Steelers cornerback Joe Haden has not practiced this week and missed the past two games with a foot injury.

If Joe Haden is going to return to the Pittsburgh Steelers lineup after a two-game absence, he’s going to have to make up for lost time in practice this week.

Haden did not practice Wednesday as the Steelers began on-field preparations for their game Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field. Haden missed games against the Los Angeles Chargers and Cincinnati Bengals because of a foot injury he suffered in the first quarter against the Detroit Lions.

Without Haden, the Steelers have gone 0-2-1 in those three games.

At his weekly press conference Tuesday, coach Mike Tomlin said the Steelers “hopefully” would get Haden back for the game against the Ravens, who lead the AFC North with an 8-3 record.

Haden was one of five players who did not participate Wednesday, a list that included quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral, right shoulder), inside linebacker Robert Spillane (knee sprain), right tackle Zach Banner (illness) and guard Trai Turner (coach’s decision).

Wide receiver Chase Claypool (toe) practiced on a limited basis. Tight end Pat Freiermuth (concussion) and long snapper Christian Kuntz (hip) were full participants despite being included on the injury report Tuesday.

New kid in town

Wearing No. 57, defensive lineman Montravius Adams made his practice debut Wednesday, a day after he was signed off the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad.

Defensive lineman Chris Wormley said Adams took reps at nose tackle, a spot that has lacked consistency since Tyson Alualu was lost to a season-ending injury early in the season.

Wormley and Adams were members of the 2017 draft class, and they spent time training together for the NFL Combine.

“I know what type of player he is,” Wormley said. “I’m excited for him to get in the playbook a little more to see what he can do as a D-lineman and have him contribute as much as possible.”

Adams is being asked to grab onto the moving train Tomlin likes to reference when new players come aboard during the season.

“The train is moving,” linebacker Joe Schobert said. “You better grab on and have a strong grip.”

Looking like Lamar

In 2019, the Steelers signed mobile quarterbacks Taryn Christion and J.T. Barrett to the practice squad, in part, to emulate Lamar Jackson on the scout team.

Wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud, fresh off the reserve/covid-19 list, was given that task Wednesday and did a pretty fair impression of the Baltimore Ravens quarterback.

In one sequence, McCloud scrambled around in the pocket eluding several defenders. Then, he reversed field and unleashed a pass deep down the sideline that practice squad receiver Tyler Vaughns caught before going out of bounds.

“I was kind of surprised at his arm talent,” Wormley said, “but it looked good, and he’s giving us a good look. It’s a little better than Mason (Rudolph) and Dwayne (Haskins) are giving us as far as the athletic, run-around feel.”