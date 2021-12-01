ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

CB Joe Haden misses another practice as Steelers prepare to face Ravens

By Joe Rutter
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2riFgP_0dBTXf3M00
Steelers cornerback Joe Haden has not practiced this week and missed the past two games with a foot injury.

If Joe Haden is going to return to the Pittsburgh Steelers lineup after a two-game absence, he’s going to have to make up for lost time in practice this week.

Haden did not practice Wednesday as the Steelers began on-field preparations for their game Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field. Haden missed games against the Los Angeles Chargers and Cincinnati Bengals because of a foot injury he suffered in the first quarter against the Detroit Lions.

Without Haden, the Steelers have gone 0-2-1 in those three games.

At his weekly press conference Tuesday, coach Mike Tomlin said the Steelers “hopefully” would get Haden back for the game against the Ravens, who lead the AFC North with an 8-3 record.

Haden was one of five players who did not participate Wednesday, a list that included quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral, right shoulder), inside linebacker Robert Spillane (knee sprain), right tackle Zach Banner (illness) and guard Trai Turner (coach’s decision).

Wide receiver Chase Claypool (toe) practiced on a limited basis. Tight end Pat Freiermuth (concussion) and long snapper Christian Kuntz (hip) were full participants despite being included on the injury report Tuesday.

New kid in town

Wearing No. 57, defensive lineman Montravius Adams made his practice debut Wednesday, a day after he was signed off the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad.

Defensive lineman Chris Wormley said Adams took reps at nose tackle, a spot that has lacked consistency since Tyson Alualu was lost to a season-ending injury early in the season.

Wormley and Adams were members of the 2017 draft class, and they spent time training together for the NFL Combine.

“I know what type of player he is,” Wormley said. “I’m excited for him to get in the playbook a little more to see what he can do as a D-lineman and have him contribute as much as possible.”

Adams is being asked to grab onto the moving train Tomlin likes to reference when new players come aboard during the season.

“The train is moving,” linebacker Joe Schobert said. “You better grab on and have a strong grip.”

Looking like Lamar

In 2019, the Steelers signed mobile quarterbacks Taryn Christion and J.T. Barrett to the practice squad, in part, to emulate Lamar Jackson on the scout team.

Wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud, fresh off the reserve/covid-19 list, was given that task Wednesday and did a pretty fair impression of the Baltimore Ravens quarterback.

In one sequence, McCloud scrambled around in the pocket eluding several defenders. Then, he reversed field and unleashed a pass deep down the sideline that practice squad receiver Tyler Vaughns caught before going out of bounds.

“I was kind of surprised at his arm talent,” Wormley said, “but it looked good, and he’s giving us a good look. It’s a little better than Mason (Rudolph) and Dwayne (Haskins) are giving us as far as the athletic, run-around feel.”

Comments / 0

Related
cbslocal.com

Steelers Expect T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick And Joe Haden To Return This Week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) – The Steelers’ defense could get a big boost Sunday against the Bengals. The Steelers expect star edge rusher T.J. Watt (hip and knee), starting safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (reserve/COVID-19 list) and starting cornerback Joe Haden (foot) to get back this week, but practice will determine availability, Coach Mike Tomlin said at his Tuesday press conference.
NFL
steelersnow.com

Steelers Injury Updates: T.J. Watt Returns to Practice; Haden, Ebron, Fitzpatrick, Hassenauer Remain Out

T.J. Watt made his return to practice in a limited basis, but four other Steelers players missed Wednesday’s practice season with injury. Watt, who injured his left hip and knee in Week 10 against the Detroit Lions and did not practice at all in the week leading up to the Steelers’ Week 11 game at the Los Angeles Chargers, made his return to practice Wednesday, albeit in a limited basis.
NFL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Steelers notes: T.J. Watt good to go vs. Bengals, but Joe Haden is questionable

For the second time this season, T.J. Watt is returning to the Steelers lineup after missing just one game due to injury. Watt will be back Sunday to face the Bengals after sitting out last week against the Chargers because of lingering hip and knee issues from the Lions game. He was a full participant in practice Friday after being limited the two previous sessions and carries no injury designation for Week 11.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Vaughns
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Denver Post

10 Ravens, including DL Calais Campbell, FB Patrick Ricard, CB Anthony Averett, did not practice Wednesday

Ten Ravens, including starters cornerback Anthony Averett (thigh), defensive end Calais Campbell (concussion), right tackle Patrick Mekari (ankle) and fullback Patrick Ricard (hip/foot), did not practice Wednesday, according to the team’s crowded injury report. Others who did not practice were wide receiver Miles Boykin (finger), tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (thigh), cornerbacks...
NFL
Boston Herald

DL Calais Campbell, CB Tavon Young among 9 Ravens absent at practice; Browns QB Baker Mayfield returns

Defensive lineman Calais Campbell and cornerback Tavon Young were among the nine Ravens sidelined at practice Thursday. Along with Campbell (concussion) and Young (foot/knee), wide receiver Miles Boykin (finger), fullback Patrick Ricard (hip/foot), offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (thigh), and cornerbacks Jimmy Smith (neck) and Chris Westry (thigh) have not practiced this week. Safety Ar’Darius Washington (foot) and tackle Alejandro Villanueva (rest) did not practice Thursday.
NFL
steelersnow.com

Steelers CB Joe Haden Ruled Out for Game at Cincinnati

Despite safety Minkah Fitzpatrick being activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 list after testing negative, the Steelers’ defense will still not be at full strength in the secondary for tomorrow’s game against the Bengals. The Steelers announced cornerback Joe Haden has been officially ruled out for Sunday’s game in Cincinnati. Haden, who...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#American Football#Heinz Field#The Los Angeles Chargers#The Detroit Lions#The New Orleans Saints
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers CB Joe Haden downgraded to OUT vs Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have downgraded cornerback Joe Haden to OUT versus the Cincinnati Bengals this week. Haden had been listed as questionable with a foot injury on Friday’s game-status report. This is honestly the least surprising news of the week. Haden missed last week’s game with the same...
NFL
steelersnow.com

Steelers Injury Updates: Eric Ebron, J.C. Hassenauer Out vs. Bengals; Joe Haden Questionable

Steelers tight end Eric Ebron and center/guard J.C. Hassenauer have been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, while cornerback Joe Haden is questionable. Free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk and outside linebacker T.J. Watt, who all missed some practice time this week, are expected to...
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers Injury Report: Joe Haden questionable for Sunday’s game

The Pittsburgh Steelers are finishing their preparation for their second AFC North road game of the 2021 season. As the Steelers take the practice field for their final time of the week to prepare for the Cincinnati Bengals, no new names appear on the injury list. In the final injury report of the week courtesy of the Steelers PR department, two players have been ruled out with one other questionable.
NFL
CBS Sports

Steelers' Joe Haden to miss second straight game with foot injury: Pittsburgh without Pro Bowl CB vs. Bengals

For a second consecutive game, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be without three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Joe Haden. Initially labeled as questionable, Haden's foot injury will keep him out of Sunday's road game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Haden was limited during Pittsburgh's last two practices and did not practice during the Steelers' Wednesday practice.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
abc17news.com

Browns’ Hunt, Conklin return to practice, could face Ravens

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt and All-Pro starting right tackle Jack Conklin have been designated for return from injured reserve and could play in this week’s AFC North showdown against Baltimore. Both will practice Wednesday. Hunt has missed five games with a calf injury, depriving the Browns of one of their top playmakers. Cleveland scored 17 points or fewer in four of the five game Hunt missed. Conklin sat out of the past three games with an elbow injury. His replacement, Blake Hance, has struggled. The return of Hunt and Conklin could be a big boost for the Browns, who will play the division-leading Ravens twice in three weeks.
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers Cornerback Joe Haden Ruled Out for Sunday's Game Against Bengals

The Steelers will be without top cornerback Joe Haden on Sunday against the Bengals. The former first round pick is dealing with a foot injury. He was officially questionable on the Steelers' game status report, but the team ruled him out on Saturday afternoon. Star edge rusher T.J. Watt and...
NFL
Boston Herald

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey, OLB Odafe Oweh miss practice, but several key starters return

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey and outside linebacker Odafe Oweh were among the nine Ravens who missed practice Thursday, but the team got several starters back on the field ahead of Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Right tackle Patrick Mekari (ankle), center Bradley Bozeman (shin laceration), wide receiver-returner Devin Duvernay (thigh)...
NFL
Pioneer Press

11 Ravens, including CB Marlon Humphrey and OLB Odafe Oweh, listed as questionable for Steelers game; OT Cedric Ogbuehi released

Eleven Ravens, including cornerback Marlon Humphrey and outside linebacker Odafe Oweh, were listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on the team’s Friday injury report. Wide receiver Miles Boykin (finger) was listed as doubtful after he was a limited participant in practice for a third straight day,...
NFL
cbslocal.com

Harbaugh Confirms Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey Will Miss The Rest Of The Season

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh on Monday confirmed the team’s top cover man, Marlon Humphrey, will be out the rest of the season after suffering a torn pectoral muscle during Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. “I’d prefer to have him, for sure,” Harbaugh said....
NFL
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
9K+
Followers
891
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy