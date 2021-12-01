Five Excellent Movies Involving The Cast Of Don’t Look Up

Ah, Movie 43. The anthology feature is stacked with a huge A-list cast such as Hugh Jackman, Halle Berry, Kate Winslet, Naomi Watts, Richard Gere, Liev Schreiber, Uma Thurman, Emma Stone, Jason Sudeikis, Elizabeth Banks, and Terrence Howard. Now, just because a movie has a stacked A-list roster doesn’t always guarantee a great movie (I’m looking at you Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, and New Year’s Eve); however, the story behind how Charles Wessler – the producer of Movie 43 – got its talented cast is insane. In fact, talking about the behind-the-scenes stuff regarding this film would be more entertaining than the actual movie itself. That’s because this is a horrendous film. I’m not even going to try and drag out the article question. Twelve directors and Nineteen writers were attached to this classless, tasteless, low hanging fruit of a movie.
Comments / 0