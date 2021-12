With Major League Baseball facing an imminent lockout, free agents are signing at a furious pace in what will likely be a record-breaking offseason. The collective bargaining agreement between the league and its players association expires at midnight Wednesday, and it is widely presumed that the league will lock out its players at the time. This step would freeze transactions, meaning that no player from this loaded free-agent class could sign a deal until a new CBA is reached.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO