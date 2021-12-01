ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

'To Kill A Mockingbird' (in 2021-): Racial inequity a substantial question of law or fact in 'State of N.J. v. Horton'

bostonnews.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article1 Black defendant; 1 White alleged-female victim; and in less than 4 years, 4 judges, 5 prosecutors, 8 defense attorneys, but not a single evidentiary hearing or trial date scheduled, inter alia under Equal Protection Clause. (re: Teenage-Sexual Assault Case Goes Before Fourth N.J. Judge: Trial Date Remains Unknown...

www.bostonnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

State of New Jersey v. Franklin Horton - Case Updates (Court Order on Recent Hearing)

FREEHOLD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2021 / Today the case of State of New Jersey v. Franklin Horton is scheduled for a hearing in the Monmouth County Superior Court, before Presiding Judge Marc C. Lemieux, on Defendant Horton's recently follow-up motion to Judge Joseph Oxley's order denying Horton's acquittal motion filed in September (https://apnews.com/press-release/accesswire/sexual-assault-acquittals-88282f34d2f4e7b1634288407a779a34). Horton is asking to represent himself with current counsel, being required to be stand-by counsel until the case files can be transferred to a newly appointed counsel.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
Shore News Network

Baltimore Woman Pleads Guilty to Racketeering Conspiracy, Admits to Assisting Inmate to Have Contraband Smuggled into Maryland’s Federal Pretrial Detention Facility

Maryland – Lynette Carlest, age 49, of Baltimore, Maryland, pleaded guilty yesterday to participating in a racketeering conspiracy, including drug distribution and bribery, by assisting a detainee at Chesapeake Detention Facility (CDF) in Baltimore, Maryland to have contraband smuggled into the facility. The guilty plea was announced by United...
MARYLAND STATE
neworleanssun.com

Racial inequities pervasive in U.S. health system: study

WASHINGTON, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- Racial inequities remain pervasive in the U.S. health system, a new study has found. "Black, Latinx/Hispanic, and American Indian/Alaska Native populations are less likely to have health insurance, more likely to face cost-related barriers to getting care, and more likely to incur medical debt," said the Commonwealth Fund in a new report.
HEALTH
Elite Daily

Here’s What Could Happen If The Supreme Court Overturned Roe v. Wade

It’s been a wild year for reproductive rights, and not in a good way. On Dec. 1, the Supreme Court heard arguments in a Mississippi abortion case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which centers around a Mississippi law that would ban abortions after 15 weeks. The case is widely seen as an opportunity for the court to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that made abortion legal nationwide. Should the court overturn or otherwise strip Roe of its power, here’s what could happen next.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Record

Colorado Democrats plan bill to enshrine abortion rights in state law even if Roe v. Wade overturned

Democratic state lawmakers want to ensure abortion access remains legal in Colorado even if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. On the day the Supreme Court heard arguments over a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, a group of state legislators signed a proclamation to uphold Coloradans’ rights to abortion. They plan to introduce a bill next year codifying abortion rights into state law.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#To Kill A Mockingbird#Legislature#Legal Ethics#Defense Attorneys#Inter Alia Under#African American#New Jersey Superior Court#State
CBS DFW

‘I Just Couldn’t Sit Down And Do Nothing About It’ Says Retired ICE Agent Who Pushed For New Law After He And Partner Were Ambushed By Drug Cartel

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Senator John Cornyn came to Fort Worth Monday, Dec. 6 to recognize retired Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agent Victor Avila and pay tribute to his partner Jaime Zapata, who was killed while they were on assignment in Mexico on February 15, 2011. Cornyn presented a copy of the new law named the Jaime Zapata and Victor Avila Federal Officers and Employees Protection Act. During the ceremony, Avila said, “It’s a somber moment. It’s a bittersweet moment.” Sen. Cornyn said, “This is a day of solemn remembrance and honoring the service of people like Victor and Jaime.” While they were...
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
India
Sunderland Echo

LEGAL EAGLE: My ex turned up at our son’s school and tried to take him

Ever since he has been pestering me with threatening messages and phone calls. He turned up at the school unannounced to try and take our son. What can I do?. It sounds like you are in a difficult situation. If you are concerned about the behaviour of your ex-partner, it is important you take legal advice as soon as possible. You are legally entitled not to be threatened or harassed by him. There are many ways a solicitor can help. It may be writing a warning letter to your ex-partner clearly setting out what communication, if any, you are prepared to have with him and the consequences that will follow if his behaviour continues. If a warning letter fails, you can apply for a non-Molestation order. This order prevents someone from doing certain things such as harassing you, being violent or coming near your home. This is a court order stopping your ex-partner from contacting you. For the order to be made the court must be satisfied that the actions of your former partner are having an impact on your physical or mental wellbeing. A non-molestation order can last for up to 12 months but can be extended beyond that if necessary. If he were to breach this order he would be committing a criminal offence which is punishable by up to five years in prison. In some cases, an Order is not always necessary. Your ex-partner may be asked to give an undertaking to the court in similar terms to a non-molestation order. If he breaks that promise, it is contempt of court and an application can be made to the court for their committal to prison.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Baltimore Sun

Drug dealers once represented by Baltimore attorney Ken Ravenell will testify at his federal racketeering trial

Former drug-dealing clients who Baltimore attorney Kenneth Ravenell helped keep out of prison will take the stand against him at his racketeering trial in U.S. District Court, which kicked off Tuesday with opening statements. Assistant U.S. Attorney Leo Wise told jurors that Ravenell, regarded by his peers as a brilliant lawyer, used his knowledge of law enforcement tactics to keep longtime ...
BALTIMORE, MD
AFP

US closes investigation into notorious Emmett Till civil rights murder

The US Justice Department announced on Monday that it has ended its investigation into the 1955 murder of Emmett Till, an African-American teenager whose brutal slaying galvanized the civil rights movement. Till, a 14-year-old from Chicago, was abducted and murdered in August 1955 while visiting relatives in the southern state of Mississippi. His mutilated body was found three days later in a local river. Till's mother famously insisted that her son's remains be displayed in an open casket to show to the world what had been done to her boy.
CHICAGO, IL
bizmagsb.com

U.S. Supreme Court Hears Consequential Abortion Case

Much of the nation’s focus this week has been on the Mississippi abortion case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. This Mississippi law would effectively prohibit ending the lives of pre-born human beings after 15 weeks of pregnancy. This is earlier than the 23-24 week so-called “viability” threshold (“viability” is defined as the ability of the baby to live outside the womb) had been determined to be to this point. It is also important to note that some babies have been born earlier than 24 weeks and have survived, so what we are really saying is that a child’s dependence on her mother in the womb—the child’s lack of ‘viability’—is a legal argument for killing her.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy