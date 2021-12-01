Dr. Marty Makary Joins Giordano To Discuss New Omicron Variant

Once Again, Krasner’s Policies Cause Irreparable Harm

Today, Dom Giordano leads off the Dom Show by discussing revelations surrounding the suspect in the murder of a 21-year old Temple University student over the long holiday weekend. According to Ralph Cipriano of BigTrial.net, suspect Latif Williams was arrested on August 14 th and charged with 8 crimes. Allegedly, after having bail set at $200,000, a municipal court judge lowered the bail for Williams to an unsecured $200,000, meaning that the culprit would not have to pay to stay out of jail. DA Larry Krasner filed no appeal, and because of this, Williams was a free man able to commit such a heinous crime. Giordano ties it to other crimes in Philadelphia, and notes that this is just one example of the horrible policies of the Krasner administration biting the citizens of Philadelphia again.

Then, Giordano brings the discussion to a national scope, discussing the potential nominees for a presidential run in 2024 after Vice President Harris and President Biden’s approval rating continue to plummet. Then, Giordano returns to the local stage to discuss the recent voting history of Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick, which Dom has taken umbrage with, particularly his vote in favor of the ‘bipartisan’ infrastructure bill, and tells of Bradley Lanning, an entrant into the congressional race as a Republican opponent to Fitzpatrick.

BigTrial.net’s Ralph Cipriano on Weekend Murder By Repeat Offender

Ralph Cipriano, owner of BigTrial.net, joins Dom to lead off the Dom Giordano Program’s second hour, to discuss an expose concerning a murder on Temple’s campus over the long weekend. Cipriano uncovered that the alleged assailant, Latif Williams, was a repeat offender, last arrested on August 14 th and charged with 8 crimes. In his BigTrial.net piece, Cipriano writes that, after having his bail reduced, DA Larry Krasner filed no appeal, essentially allowing Williams to become a free man and granting him the ability to commit this murder. Ralph and Dom discuss the underlying causes of the rise in violence, and reason how we as a city can pull ourselves out of the situation in which we currently find ourselves.

Then, Rich Pruett returns to the Dom Giordano Program, with a very special announcement. In the first hour, Giordano revealed that Bradley Lanning has entered into the Congressional ring as a Republican opponent to Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick. Pruett announces that his wife, Dasha Pruett who ran in the last election for another congressional seat in Pennsylvania, will be running again in the upcoming election, this time against Congressman Fitzpatrick in the first district. Then, producer Dan takes over for Dan Time with Dom, and he and Giordano discuss Cuomo’s CNN departure and upcoming television shows.

Doctor Marty Makary Offers His Assessment of the Omicron Variant

Dr. Marty Makary, a trailblazer on all things Coronavirus, joins Dom Giordano to lead off the third hour of the Dom Giordano Program. First, Giordano asks Dr. Makary for his thoughts on Dr. Anthony Fauci’s comments over the weekend, in which proclaimed, “I am science.” Makary tells why uttering such a phrase is detrimental to the cause, and offers evidence that Dr. Fauci is not “science,” but instead a scientific mind that also has faults. Makary offers his thoughts about the new variant, Omicron, that first showed in South Africa, explaining that it’s incredibly contagious but thankfully, it’s currently only showing mild symptoms. Then, Giordano asks Makary for an update on natural and herd immunity, a portion of the pandemic that seems to have fallen out of the debate, asking whether we will or have reached what was initially the end goal for the pandemic.

Then, after Dom offers his Money Melody for the day, he moves back into the national sphere of politics, playing back Jim Cramer on his CNBC show suggesting that the military should take over and run a national vaccine mandate. Dom explains why this is such a radical and ridiculous suggestion, asking whether people like Cramer recognize that they are welcoming in authoritarianism. Also, Giordano reveals a statement released by District Attorney Krasner regarding the Temple murder, and discusses with listeners potential replaces for Brian Fitzpatrick.