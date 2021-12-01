Marin Voice: Meat industry unnecessarily commodifies farm animals

If you’ve been following the news for, oh, the last 30 years or so, you should be well aware of the sorry state of our planet. The need for major changes in order to stave off ecological disasters is clear to all but those who refuse to see. Battery-powered public transportation could go a long way toward reducing the amount of carbon we put into the atmosphere, shutting down coal-fired plants would be awesome, and perhaps a carbon tax would be helpful. But the one single thing that would do the most – immediately – would be if people gave up (or drastically reduced) eating meat. Now, this is a hard sell. Harder than closing a coal factory or switching to an electric scooter. Humans – for the most part – are very fond of meat. And so, for a couple of decades, there have been those who have scrambled to find ways to sustainably raise animals for food. These experiments have been noble, but the end conclusion can be nothing other than this: it’s possible to sustainably raise animals for food, but only on an extremely limited scale. The planet may have nine billion residents in a couple of decades, and it’s simply impossible to raise enough cageless, antibiotic-free chickens, or grass-fed, humanely-treated cows and pigs to satiate the growing desire for chicken, beef, or pork at even reasonably close to cheap prices.

AGRICULTURE ・ 6 DAYS AGO