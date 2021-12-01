ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Rafael, CA

Marin Voice: Meat industry unnecessarily commodifies farm animals

By Lucy Goldman
Marin Independent Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmericans are obsessed with meat. We celebrate our independence each year with barbecued burgers and sizzling sausages. Come November, we give thanks by carving up turkey and slicing slabs of ham. In order to satiate America’s incessant infatuation with meat, efficiency is maximized in the industry to cheaply give...

www.marinij.com

Related
The Independent

Consumers want labels on meat and dairy products detailing animal welfare

Consumers would like to see labels on meat and dairy products in supermarkets that would indicate how the animals were reared and slaughtered, new research has found.According to a survey of 2,000 people commissioned by Compassion in World Farming, 68 per cent of people would welcome animal welfare labels.Currently, the only animal product for which it is compulsory to have a label indicating animal welfare is eggs.Today, all egg packaging must show whether or not the hens used were kept in cages.An additional survey conducted by the National Secular Society (NSS), which was also of 2,000 people, found that 72...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Insurance Journal

Hundreds of Thousands of Farm Animals Perish in Canada Floods

Hundreds of thousands of livestock have perished in floodwaters in Canada’s westernmost province, the British Columbia government said Thursday. Back-to-back deluges from atmospheric rivers have damaged major transport routes, forced evacuations and briefly isolated Canada’s biggest port. The agricultural region of Sumas Prairie, near the nation’s third-largest city, Vancouver, is one of the hardest hit flood zones.
AGRICULTURE
Local
California Business
Marin County, CA
Industry
Local
California Industry
Marin County, CA
Business
City
San Rafael, CA
County
Marin County, CA
San Rafael, CA
Business
gotowncrier.com

Growers Share Challenges Of Ag Industry At Farm City

The annual Farm City Luncheon at the South Florida Fairgrounds Expo Center on Wednesday, Nov. 17, sponsored by the Central Palm Beach County Chamber of Commerce, focused on the vulnerability of farmers despite agriculture being one of the three largest industries in the county. Moderator Keith Wedgworth, vice president of...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
earth.com

Eating less meat is better for animal welfare and environmental health

The food we choose to eat every day has impacts not only on our health, but also on the environment and the lives of countless animals. Each EU citizen consumes an annual average of 950 kilograms of food and drink, which is comparable to the weight of a small car. Globally, the production of food has many potential consequences for the world in which we live.
AGRICULTURE
newportthisweek.com

Friends of Farm Animals Trip

On Dec. 4, the Friends of Farm Animals Rhode Island will visit the animal rescue organization Pot Belly Manor in North Kingstown. The rescue takes in chickens, goats, steer, pigs, llamas, and rabbits. The visit is open to all, beginning at 10:30 a.m. A minimum $10 donation is requested. In case of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled. For more information, call Seaside Rabbits Sanctuary at 860-933-2589 or Wynham Farm at 401-640-0803.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Anniston Star

Fall-themed decorations favored by farm animals

Piedmont resident Brooke Garrett noticed several stores and businesses in downtown Piedmont had begun setting out their fading fall decorations for pickup. She asked for them. Garrett knows that her family’s baby cows, pigs, goats and even chickens love pumpkins. She knows that horses eat corn husks, big cows eat hay and straw goes in barns. Garrett posted on Facebook that she would pick up any of these discarded decorations and put them to good use on her family farm.
PIEDMONT, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farm Animals#Meat Industry#The Animals#Marin#Americans
One Green Planet

Footage Shows Animal Abuse at Organic Farm Supplying “Award-Winning” Cheeses

An organic farm that supplies local markets with its award-winning cheeses has recently fired one of its workers over animal cruelty allegations. The organic farm claims to put its cows at the heart of the operation. However, they have recently come under scrutiny from the Animal Justice Project for 7 months of footage that reveals a startling amount of animal cruelty on the farm.
AGRICULTURE
TheConversationCanada

Wildlife trade poses health threats to humans, but Chinese wildlife farms are profiting

In November 2021, scientists from various disciplines published a “warning to humanity” on wildlife trade because of the risk of “diseases transmitted from wildlife to humans.” As COVID-19 swept across China last year, the Beijing government closed the live-animal sections of numerous markets and shut down 20,000 wildlife farms across the country. Unknown to the outside world, however, three-quarters of the sector’s value comes from breeding animals for fur, traditional medicine and entertainment purposes. Many of those wildlife farms are still in business. These wildlife farms have become a focal point in the search for the origins of COVID-19, and a touchy...
AGRICULTURE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
thebeet.com

Greenpeace Calls Out Meat Industry For Lack of Sustainability

International advocacy group Greenpeace just put the spotlight on the worldwide meat and dairy industries, blaming the food giants for inflaming environmental destruction and ignoring calls for sustainable innovation. The network is working to highlight the dangers of the meat industry by exposing the corporations’ efforts to hide the environmental damages through marketing and advertising strategies.
AGRICULTURE
13abc.com

Local farm animal sanctuary caring for baby goat with special needs

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Good Shepherd Animal Sanctuary has helped all kinds of farm animals since first opening its doors in Neapolis in 2018. Right now the sanctuary is caring for an unusual case. A young goat was born with several hooves that were not fully-developed. His name is Bennett.
NEAPOLIS, OH
greenoptimistic.com

Eco-Friendly Meat is Here… And No Animals Were Harmed in its Making

If you’ve been following the news for, oh, the last 30 years or so, you should be well aware of the sorry state of our planet. The need for major changes in order to stave off ecological disasters is clear to all but those who refuse to see. Battery-powered public transportation could go a long way toward reducing the amount of carbon we put into the atmosphere, shutting down coal-fired plants would be awesome, and perhaps a carbon tax would be helpful. But the one single thing that would do the most – immediately – would be if people gave up (or drastically reduced) eating meat. Now, this is a hard sell. Harder than closing a coal factory or switching to an electric scooter. Humans – for the most part – are very fond of meat. And so, for a couple of decades, there have been those who have scrambled to find ways to sustainably raise animals for food. These experiments have been noble, but the end conclusion can be nothing other than this: it’s possible to sustainably raise animals for food, but only on an extremely limited scale. The planet may have nine billion residents in a couple of decades, and it’s simply impossible to raise enough cageless, antibiotic-free chickens, or grass-fed, humanely-treated cows and pigs to satiate the growing desire for chicken, beef, or pork at even reasonably close to cheap prices.
AGRICULTURE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Empire Adventures: Farm Sanctuary celebrates 35 years of rescuing farm animals

A farm sanctuary in the Southern Tier is garnering national attention. A dozen of celebrities, including Billie Eilish and Joaquin Phoenix, have signed a petition calling on President Joe Biden to allow pardoned turkey's to live at the Farm Sanctuary in Watkins Glen. Biden granted clemency to turkeys named Peanut...
ANIMALS
The Guardian

A US activist took a sick goat from a meat farm – now he faces seven years in jail

On a rainy night in February, 2018, animal rights activist Wayne Hsiung sneaked into a small scale North Carolina farm and, depending on your perspective, either stole or rescued a baby goat. The maneuver was highly risky – on a live stream, Hsiung tells his audience what awaits: an electric fence, barking dogs and armed security guards, according to the farm’s website.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Marin Independent Journal

Spray your deciduous fruit trees now to protect them from pests

After a few years of watching and waiting for a peach tree I planted to bear fruit, it finally did this year. Unfortunately, it was unable to produce during those first few years because of peach leaf curl, a fungal disease. Peach, apple, pear and many other kinds of deciduous...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
Telegraph

Meet the former marine biologist shaking up the British flower industry

Alstroemeria, also known as Peruvian lily, is a native of South America. Their attractively patterned flower clusters might look delicate, but don’t be fooled. When hand-picked, they’re incredibly long-lasting in a vase. Unfortunately, says Ben Cross, a fourth-generation grower of British alstroemeria, too many of those we see in bouquets...
AGRICULTURE
getboulder.com

Three years of rescuing abused and abandoned farm animals

Dogs and cats may be the first species you associate with animal rescue efforts, but the types of animals who need saving are actually quite diverse. From domesticated ducklings abandoned in parks and turkeys wandering the streets of Berthoud, to potbellied pigs surrendered by retiring farmers and goats seized from hoarders by governmental agencies, Nicole Brecht has seen it all.
BERTHOUD, CO

