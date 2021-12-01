ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Alaska Senate president Giessel to seek office again

By The Associated Press
Seattle Times
 6 days ago

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Former Alaska Senate President Cathy Giessel plans to run for the state Senate next year. Giessel, an Anchorage Republican, is listed as a candidate...

www.seattletimes.com

Former Alaska Senate President Cathy Giessel will run for her old Senate seat in next year’s election, two years after losing the Republican primary to a political newcomer. Giessel registered with Alaska Division of Elections on Tuesday and announced her decision Wednesday morning in an online newsletter. “I think a...
