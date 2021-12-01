ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
30% of unvaccinated say omicron has made them consider inoculations: poll

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Cameron Jenkins
 6 days ago

( The Hill ) — A newly released Morning Consult survey shows that nearly 30% of respondents who have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19 said that the emergence of the new omicron variant has made them consider inoculations.

About 11% of unvaccinated adults polled said that they “definitely” would consider getting vaccinated as a preventative measure against omicron, 19% said that they “probably” would consider inoculations and 42% of the unvaccinated adults surveyed said that “definitely” would not.

Along party lines, 30% of Democratic men said that they would consider getting the vaccine to protect against the omicron variant, and 29% of Democratic women agreed. Just 4% of Republican men responded “yes, definitely” when asked about getting vaccinated as a preventative measure after the discovery of the omicron variant and 6% of Republican women responded in the same way, pollsters discovered.

First US case of omicron variant detected in California, source says

Adults who reported that they are concerned about the omicron variant are more likely to say that they would get vaccinated because of it compared to their counterparts who said they are not concerned. Twenty percent of adults who said they were concerned about the variant responded “yes, definitely” to getting vaccinated against coronavirus as a precaution, while only 3% of adult respondents who said that they were not concerned about it agreed, the poll showed.

The omicron variant was first detected in South Africa and has also been identified in the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Israel, Italy, Germany and Belgium.

Morning Consult conducted its poll between Nov. 29 and 30 among 2,200 adults in the U.S. Its results have a margin of error of 2 percentage points.

Channel 3000

Vaccine inequity and hesitancy made the Omicron variant more likely, scientists say

Many of the world’s richest countries have spent the past year hoarding coronavirus vaccines, buying up enough doses to vaccinate their populations several times over and consistently failing to deliver on their promises to share doses with the developing world. The World Health Organization said the approach was “self-defeating” and “immoral.”
SCIENCE
spectrumnews1.com

Ghana says it has detected omicron variant in at airport

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — Ghana says that its scientists have detected cases of the omicron coronavirus variant in passengers who arrived in the country on Nov. 21. The cases were detected at the Kotoka International Airport in the capital, Accra, after tests were conducted on incoming passengers, the Director General of the Ghana Health Service Patrick Kuma-Aboagye said Wednesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
State
California State
Fortune

Omicron variant has made it to North America

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Doctors in Canada have confirmed the first known case of the Omicron variant in North America. The country’s minister of health said on Sunday that two cases of the COVID-19 mutation had been discovered....
PUBLIC HEALTH
newsandguts.com

Scientist Behind Pfizer Vaccine Optimistic That Inoculation Will Hold Against Omicron

The scientist who developed Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine thinks inoculated people will remain protected against severe illness caused by the omicron variant. “Our message is: Don’t freak out, the plan remains the same: Speed up the administration of a third booster shot,” BioNTech SE co-founder Ugur Sahin told The Wall Street Journal.
INDUSTRY
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Vaccinated People Not to Do This as Omicron Spreads

In the less than a week, a new variant of COVID has raised alarms across the world. The Omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa on Nov. 24, has already been located in more than 20 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Virus experts have expressed concerns that this new version of the virus could spread more easily than the highly contagious Delta variant, which would be especially dangerous for unvaccinated individuals. But officials have also warned that Omicron may elude existing immune responses from the vaccines. Now that the first case of Omicron has been found in the U.S., experts are offering new recommendations for vaccinated people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSAV News 3

Fauci says early reports encouraging about omicron variant

(AP) — U.S. health officials said Sunday that while the omicron variant of the coronavirus is rapidly spreading throughout the country, early indications suggest it may be less dangerous than delta, which continues to drive a surge of hospitalizations. President Joe Biden’s chief medial adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, told CNN’s “State of the Union” that […]
U.S. POLITICS
deseret.com

Omicron variant is sending unvaccinated children to the hospital, scientists say

The highly transmissible omicron variant is sending large numbers of unvaccinated children under 5 years old in South Africa to the hospital, The Daily Beast reports. Waasila Jassat, a South African government adviser, said that week-to-week cases show that hospitalization among children under 5 years old is second to those over 60 years old.
KIDS
AFP

Top WHO, US scientists say Omicron no worse than other virus variants

The Omicron variant appears to be no worse than other coronavirus strains, top scientists from the WHO and the United States told AFP, while cautioning that more research is needed to judge its severity. Top US scientist Anthony Fauci echoed the WHO's view, saying Omicron did not appear worse than prior strains based on early indications -- and was possibly milder.
SCIENCE
