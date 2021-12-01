New Juniata fresh produce market opens in area known as 'food desert'

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A new, much-needed supermarket is now open in the Juniata area of Philadelphia, filled with piles of fresh healthy produce.

Smiling staff and colorful balloons adorned the entrance of the brand new Juniata Supermarket on Wednesday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The market sits on the site of a once-abandoned wire warehouse on the 1000 block of East Lycoming Street and boasts 40,000 square feet of quality fresh food.

This is the second store for owner Jose Gomez, whom Mayor Jim Kenney said he is grateful for.

"It's wonderful," said Kenney. "This has been traditionally a food desert. People who live in these communities need these fresh food stores."

According to the latest available data from the city's health department, 1 million Philadelphians have more than 20 stores with low fresh produce supply within walking distance of their homes.

Customers said they also welcome having a large selection of traditional island and Latin offerings as well.

"For the Latinos, we eat different foods and we always seem to have a taste for our own products, so I think this is very good," one customer said. "The products are fresh the people, employees are helpful."

"Everything was nice, clean and big," another customer added.

The new supermarket also generated 100 new jobs.

Kenney said Latino and other immigrant businesses have spearheaded business growth in the city as of late.

"They are the most of the groups that are investing in the city right now," Kenney said.

"That's why I have always been, since I was in the City Council, so pro-immigration and pro-diversity because they bring hard work. They bring investment and good families to the city."