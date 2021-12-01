ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

How SCOTUS’ decision on abortion will impact Pennsylvania

By Jim Melwert
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i3dzd_0dBTWAZ400

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — As the sands shift under Roe v. Wade , abortion will take center stage in Pennsylvania’s gubernatorial race.

Chris Borick, director of the Muhlenberg College Institute of Public Opinion, said it has been polling abortion and reproductive rights for decades in Pennsylvania .

“There's majority support to allow abortion within in the commonwealth,” he said. “There’s also strong support for certain limits on the availability of abortion.”

For nearly 50 years under Roe v. Wade, a woman could get an abortion up to about 23 weeks into her pregnancy. Texas passed a law that sets it at six weeks , while the Mississippi law, now in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, says 15 weeks.

The Pennsylvania House Health Committee moved a bill earlier this year that would ban abortions once a heartbeat is detected , which can happen around 21 days into a pregnancy, but it stalled, as Gov. Tom Wolf pledged to veto it.

State Attorney General Josh Shapiro, also a Democratic candidate for governor, has said repeatedly that a Democrat in the governor’s office is all that is stopping a law like Texas or Mississippi’s from coming to Pennsylvania.

Borick said the stage is set.

“What’s going to be key, I think, as we move into the electoral cycle is, how does the public view the various candidate and party positions on this issue?” he asked. “Are they seen as extreme — Republicans maybe pushing too far away from Roe v. Wade, or Democrats not recognizing some of the limits that the public does want?”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Health
City
Muhlenberg Township, PA
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
Person
Josh Shapiro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scotus#Abortion Rights#Abortion Law#Kyw Newsradio#The U S Supreme Court#Democratic#Republicans#Democrats
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy