Wednesday's Transactions

Buck O'Neil never uttered a single word of bitterness or regret about not being elected to the baseball Hall of Fame. Till the end, he urged those who loved and rooted for him to do the same.Now, long after a near miss that left many wondering if he'd ever make it, they can rejoice.O’Neil, a champion of Black ballplayers during a monumental, eight-decade career on and off the field, joined Gil Hodges, Minnie Miñoso and three others in getting chosen for the Hall of Fame on Sunday.Former Minnesota Twins teammates Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat also were elected along with...

