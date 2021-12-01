ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Wednesday's Transactions

By The Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 6 days ago

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed...

Marin Independent Journal

SF Giants’ latest moves send a clear signal: Zaidi era has reached a turning point

SAN FRANCISCO — In his earliest days as the Giants’ president of baseball operations, Farhan Zaidi took great care to avoid using the word “rebuild” to describe his approach to shaping the team’s 40-man roster. Zaidi didn’t believe the Giants needed to purge their core, tank for a top draft...
MLB
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why there's an MLB lockout, explained

Welcome to FTW Explains, a guide to catching up on and better understanding stuff going on in the world. For the first time since 1994-95, there’s a work stoppage in Major League Baseball. The collective bargaining agreement between the owners and MLB Players’ Association expired at midnight on Wednesday, and...
MLB
Kevin Plawecki
Tv20detroit.com

Former Red Sox player dies of apparent heart attack in Dominican Republic

A former Boston Red Sox player who helped the team win a World Series title in 2007 has died. According to ESPN Deportes and Dominican newspaper Diario Libre, former shortstop Julio Lugo died of an apparent heart attack on Monday. Lugo's sister, Rina Lugo, told the sports outlet that her...
MLB
NBC Los Angeles

Dodgers Bring Back Former World Series Champion Closer

Let's face it, the Los Angeles Dodgers were dealt a huge blow on Monday. First it was the loss of Cy Young Award finalist and arguably the best pitcher on the staff last season in Max Scherzer. Scherzer agreed to sign a three-year, $130 million dollar contract with the New York Mets, making him the highest paid player by annual average value in MLB history.
MLB
FanSided

Aaron Judge sends message to Yankees about his future

Before he reaches free agency next season, New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge clarifies his desire to stay in New York for the rest of his career. Ever since he debuted for the team in 2016, Aaron Judge has had an illustrious career with the Yankees. He began his...
MLB
ClutchPoints

The 1 Yankees player who never got a fair chance

The New York Yankees have found success in the 2010s, as well as in the 2020 and 2021 seasons thanks to a young core they developed, as well as underachieving players from other MLB teams that New York took a shot on. Not all of the players the Yankees have gambled on have panned out. However, there’s one MLB player who never got a fair chance from New York: Clint Frazier.
MLB
Albany Herald

Negro League baseball players earn spots in the National Baseball Hall of Fame

Negro League baseball players Buck O'Neil and Bud Fowler were elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday. They were two of seven Negro League and pre-Negro League players who were being considered Sunday for induction into the Hall of Fame. O'Neil and Fowler join four other candidates -- Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Minnie Miñoso and Tony Oliva -- as part of the Hall of Fame Class of 2022.
MLB
The Spun

Yankees Announce They’ve Agreed To Trade With Angels

The Yankees are sending an infielder to LA. On Monday, the team reported Tyler Wade has been traded to the Angels. “The New York Yankees today announced that they have traded INF/OF Tyler Wade to the Los Angeles Angels,” the team announced on social media. The trade is for a...
MLB
MLive.com

Former Tigers slugger getting big payday in Japan

When the Detroit Tigers signed Renato Nunez just before spring training, some thought he would end up being the club’s regular first baseman. He played nearly every day for the Baltimore Orioles in 2019 and 2020, blasting 43 home runs in 815 plate appearances. But things didn’t work out for...
DETROIT, MI
Empire Sports Media

Yankees bring back three controversial players, avoiding arbitration

The New York Yankees had a few difficult decisions to make this off-season, with multiple players headed toward arbitration. Instead of carrying their contract negotiations into the new year, general manager Brian Cashman tendered three players, retaining a bit of depth after allowing Clint Frazier, Tyler Wade, and Rougned Odor to walk this off-season.
MLB
Frankfort Times

Monday Sports in Brief

NEW YORK (AP) — Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud were announced Monday as finalists for the Heisman Trophy.
SPORTS
The Spun

Dodgers Reportedly Considering Blockbuster Free Agency Move

Major League Baseball free agency officially kicked off last week with a series of massive moves. The Texas Rangers and New York Mets have gone all-in, handing out a plethora of major contracts to star players like Corey Seager and Max Scherzer. Despite a few huge moves, MLB free agency isn’t close to over just yet.
MLB
The Independent

O'Neil, Hodges, Miñoso, Kaat, Oliva, Fowler get baseball HOF

Buck O'Neil never uttered a single word of bitterness or regret about not being elected to the baseball Hall of Fame. Till the end, he urged those who loved and rooted for him to do the same.Now, long after a near miss that left many wondering if he'd ever make it, they can rejoice.O’Neil, a champion of Black ballplayers during a monumental, eight-decade career on and off the field, joined Gil Hodges, Minnie Miñoso and three others in getting chosen for the Hall of Fame on Sunday.Former Minnesota Twins teammates Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat also were elected along with...
MLB
Frankfort Times

Guentzel scores twice, Crosby once as Pens top Kraken 6-1

SEATTLE (AP) — Sidney Crosby, Jake Guentzel and the Pittsburgh Penguins didn't take long to stagger the NHL's newest franchise with an early onslaught. Crosby and Danton Heinen scored 25 seconds apart early in the first period, Guentzel extended his point streak to 13 games with two goals and an assist, and the Penguins routed the Seattle Kraken 6-1 on Monday night.
NHL
NESN

MLB Rumors: Yankees Sign Former Red Sox Shortstop As Free Agent

The New York Yankees seemingly have been tied to each free agent this offseason, but reportedly got one of their guys Monday. The Yankees signed former Boston Red Sox shortstop José Peraza to a minor league deal, according to Dan Martin of the New York Post. Peraza has bounced around...
MLB

