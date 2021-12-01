ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Phillies sign reliever Corey Knebel to 1-year deal

By Jordan Cohn
 6 days ago

The Phillies' bullpen has been a tough unit to watch in recent years, and their first big move of the winter addressed that part of the roster.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Phillies announced that they had come to an agreement with right-handed relief pitcher Corey Knebel, signing him to a one-year contract.

While Knebel hasn't been the perfect picture of health — he missed the whole 2019 season after undergoing Tommy John Surgery and didn't play much in 2021, landing on the 60-day injured list from May to August — he's been effective when on the mound.

In 2017, serving as the closer for the Milwaukee Brewers, he received his first and only All-Star nod while recording 39 saves and a sparkling 1.78 ERA. After struggling in the shortened 2020 campaign, he bounced back to form in 2021 — again, when healthy — with a 2.45 ERA an 30 strikeouts across 25.2 innings of work.In his postseason career, pitching for the 2018 Brewers and 2021 Dodgers, Knebel has surrendered just three runs in 15.2 innings pitched.

According to Audacy MLB insider Jon Heyman , the deal is worth $10 million.

