ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Sacramento, CA

Baby shot with BB gun at West Sacramento motel

By Daniella De Robbio
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d3e9t_0dBTVSAh00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KNX) — A baby was shot with a BB gun at a motel on Tuesday, according to the West Sacramento Police Department.

An 18-year-old woman called police around 4 p.m. reporting her 1-year-old daughter had been shot, police said.

It happened at a Motel 6 near Harbor Boulevard.

The baby was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the Sacramento Bee reported.

Officer believe the woman accidentally shot the baby, but further details as to has not been disclosed, ABC 10 noted .

No arrests have been made at this time. The department is still investigating the incident.

Follow KNX 1070 Newsradio
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
West Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bb Gun#Motel#Police#Abc 10#Knx 1070#Newsradio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy