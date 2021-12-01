Baby shot with BB gun at West Sacramento motel

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KNX) — A baby was shot with a BB gun at a motel on Tuesday, according to the West Sacramento Police Department.

An 18-year-old woman called police around 4 p.m. reporting her 1-year-old daughter had been shot, police said.

It happened at a Motel 6 near Harbor Boulevard.

The baby was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the Sacramento Bee reported.

Officer believe the woman accidentally shot the baby, but further details as to has not been disclosed, ABC 10 noted .

No arrests have been made at this time. The department is still investigating the incident.

Follow KNX 1070 Newsradio

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram