‘Seems to be outcompeting delta’: Doctor explains concerns behind omicron, what we should expect

VIRGINIA, USA — Researchers in South Africa are studying the B.1.1.529 variant, also known as Omicron. "This variant has a large number of mutations and some of these mutations have some worrying characteristics," said Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, COVID-19 technical lead with the World Health Organization. So far, it's been...
Dr. Angelique Coetzee was in her practice in Pretoria, South Africa, on Nov. 18 when a 33-year-old man walked in complaining of severe exhaustion, body aches and pains, and a headache. Coetzee, a general practitioner, hadn’t seen many COVID-19 patients in the previous two months, as infection rates in the...
Doctors in South Africa have suggested that the symptoms of the omicron Covid variant could be milder than those caused by the globally-dominant delta variant, though the WHO warns it is still too early to draw conclusions about the fast-spreading new form of SARS.CoV.2.Dr Angelique Coetzee, a South African doctor and chair of the South African Medical Association who was one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus variant there, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from those typically seen with delta. "What brought them to the surgery...
A new variant named omicron (B.1.1.529) was reported by researchers in South Africa on November 24, 2021, and designated a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization two days later. Omicron is very unusual in that it is by far the most heavily mutated variant yet of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The omicron variant has 50 mutations overall, with 32 mutations on the spike protein alone. The spike protein – which forms protruding knobs on the outside of the SARS-CoV-2 virus – helps the virus adhere to cells so that it can gain entry. It is also...
Despite COVID-19 vaccines now being largely available, lagging vaccination rates create opportunities for the coronavirus to mutate and evolve into more dangerous versions. “I think we just need to tap the brakes a little bit and get into the new world of expectations of COVID,” Dr. Michael Saag, associate dean for global health at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, said on Yahoo Finance Live (video above). “COVID is going to be with us for years to come, and we’re going to see variants emerge. And we’re going to go through this process several times, maybe many times in the future.”
A fully vaccinated Israeli doctor who became infected with the Omicron COVID-19 variant appears to have only passed the bug on to one other person — despite coming into close contact with dozens of people. Dr. Elad Maor, a cardiologist at Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv, told the UK’s...
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — With some fear spiking over the new Omicron variant, Oklahoma State health officials say it's not in the Sooner State. But they also say they're prepared to take on Omicron if it does. "We are, have been and continue to test every positive specimen that...
With New York City health officials anticipating the omicron variant to arrive in the coming days, the city’s top doctor on Monday recommended that New Yorkers wear COVID-19 masks "at all times" indoors and in public settings regardless of their vaccination status. Appearing alongside outgoing New York City Mayor Bill...
