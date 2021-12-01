ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Seems to be outcompeting delta’: Doctor explains concerns behind omicron, what we should expect

By Darcie Loreno, Nexstar Media Wire
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 6 days ago

The new omicron variant of COVID-19 has prompted travel bans, a warning from the World Health Organization and many unanswered questions as doctors try to learn more about how dangerous it could be.

