Ohio State

Settlement for FirstEnergy to refund Ohio customers approved

By Jordan Unger, The Associated Press
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1obVSM_0dBTV1fZ00

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio approved a settlement Wednesday that FirstEnergy ‘s three Ohio utilities have to refund customers $306 million for having collected significantly excessive profits.

The agreement calls for the utilities to refund $96 million (which includes interest) related to the utilities’ 2017-2019 annual earnings tests.

Residential customers would receive a one-time bill credit of about $27, while nonresidential customers would get about $2.60 per megawatt hour credit over a six-month period.

Ohio’s three Ohio utilities are Cleveland Electric Illuminating Company, Ohio Edison and Toledo Edison.

“I’m pleased to see that the Commission has approved refunds and rate reductions for FirstEnergy’s Ohio utility customers,” stated PUCO Chair Jenifer French. “Today we resolve years of effort by numerous stakeholders in these cases and thank them for coming together to craft this sensible resolution.”

The case began with the Consumers’ Counsel appealing a decision by PUCO that the FirstEnergy companies did not earn significantly excessive profits between 2017 and 2019. As regulated companies responsible for keeping the lights on, they are allowed to make money, but are not permitted to earn significantly excessive profits.

The Ohio Supreme Court ruled in December 2020 that FirstEnergy companies could not exclude revenue from a customer charge for electric grid modernization in calculating profits.

FirstEnergy in July agreed to pay $230 million in penalties to avoid federal prosecution for having secretly funded a $60 million bribery scheme to win a legislative bailout in 2019 for two nuclear plants operated at the time by a wholly-owned subsidiary.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 21

Joann Meeker
6d ago

They just added a buck fifty charge to all Ohioans electric bills after cancellation of house bill six. We are still paying stockholders.

Reply
20
Kaylene Wortman
5d ago

Wow a whole $27 . I just dont knw what to spend all that money on. What a joke It was $306 million to be paid and only $90!million paid out. What happened to the rest of the money. Sounds like they are keeping it

Reply(1)
15
Janice Buchele
6d ago

Extortion by the only winners here, those that collected the fines....not consumers who were overcharged

Reply
16
 

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: 4,922 new cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  As of Monday, Dec. 6, the Ohio Department of Health reports a total of 1,735,925 (+4,922) cases, leading to 87,953 (+177) hospitalizations and 10,904 (+14) admissions into the ICU. A total of 6,815,647 people — 58.31% of the state’s […]
OHIO STATE
Comments / 0

Community Policy