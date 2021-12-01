ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

6,164 new COVID-19 cases reported in Indiana, most since January

By Joe Hopkins
FOX59
FOX59
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k1FGB_0dBTSJeR00

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 6,164 new positive coronavirus cases Wednesday, the most since January 6 of 2021.

The health department also reported 63 additional deaths in its latest update.

The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 12.3% with a rate of 23.2% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 90.9% of samples tested this month, according to state data.

How are local testing companies preparing for the potential arrival of the omicron variant?

Dashboard data represents cases and deaths that occurred over a range of dates but were reported to the state in the last 24 hours, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

The agency said 6,758 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated. To date, 3,492,752 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 3,442,266 individuals are fully vaccinated.

The health department said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is now available for kids 5-11 after getting final approval from the CDC. Hoosiers 18 and over are eligible for a booster shot.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jHEZ3_0dBTSJeR00
    Image via Indiana Department of Health
  • County map on Nov. 24 (left) and Dec. 1 (right)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uAejO_0dBTSJeR00
    Animation tracking the state’s map from Oct. 7, 2020, through Dec. 1, 2021

The County Metric map shows 67 in Orange, 7 in Yellow, 18 in Red and zero in Blue. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

Indiana House Republicans file bill to limit COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Since the start of the pandemic, the state has reported 1,107,189 total positive cases and 17,033 total deaths. There are also 588 probable COVID-19 deaths.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 2,244 total COVID-19 patients: 2,029 confirmed and 215 under investigation.

The department says 20.7% of ICU beds and 70.6% of ventilators are available across the state.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 3

Related
FOX59

Indiana flu cases remain low, but slowly rising, following national trend

INDIANAPOLIS — With the holiday season in full swing, health officials want to remind Hoosiers that it’s not time to let your guard down when it comes to protecting against the flu. According to data released Friday from the Indiana State Department of Health, Influenza-like illness across the State of Indiana remains low, but is […]
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Health
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
Local
Indiana Sports
Local
Indiana COVID-19 Vaccines
FOX59

Gov. Holcomb says he supports vaccine mandates by private businesses, despite lawmakers’ proposal to limit them

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb (R-Indiana) says he supports businesses that choose to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine, despite a bill introduced by Indiana House Republicans to limit those mandates. Indiana’s COVID-19 response was one of several topics the governor discussed in a one-on-one interview Tuesday with Statehouse reporter Kristen Eskow. The state’s daily new COVID-19 […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Unvaccinated patients would pay their own hospital bills under new proposal

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — A new measure filed Monday in the Illinois legislature would force unvaccinated patients to pay their own medical expenses if they become hospitalized with COVID-19. State representative Jonathan Carroll, a Northbrook Democrat, sponsored the proposal to prompt people to consider the costs of their consequences to the greater health care system. […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Omicron#Dashboard#Johnson Johnson#Hoosiers 18#Yellow#Weekly Cases Per 100 000#Indiana House#Republicans
FOX59

Potential school threats made to Indiana schools in wake of Oxford shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — In the days following four students being killed in a school shooting in Michigan, six separate central Indiana school systems have investigated possible school-related threats. Carmel School Resource Officer Sgt. DJ Schoeff supervises all Carmel School SROs. He said there tends to be an increase in school threat investigations nationwide after a school […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Indiana BMV hosting public hearing to close Indianapolis branch

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) wants to hear from you about the proposal to close the Indianapolis Ameriplex BMV branch. This location is located at 7811 Milhouse Road, Suite B in Indianapolis, near Ameriplex Parkway and South Kentucky Avenue. On December 15, the BMV is hosting a public hearing about the […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

New I-69 section in central Indiana could open this month

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — State highway officials expect to open a new section of the Interstate 69 extension project between Indianapolis and Bloomington by the end of December. That step will reopen the main route between the two cities that has been cut off as a 5-mile stretch of what was Indiana 37 through Martinsville was […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

FOX59

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy