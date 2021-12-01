50 Stunning Airbnb Rentals With Gorgeous Pools

One of the best things about taking vacations is lounging around the pool, right? Whether you're enjoying the rays of the sun while swimming in an outdoor inground pool or you're taking laps in an indoor pool, the water rushing along your skin is relaxing. Pool time is a great time to cool down and unwind, too. For outdoor pools, even if you don't swim, lounging around is a great way to get some natural vitamin D; Web MD explains some of the health benefits of the sun. So take a book outside and read, or grab a floatie and just relax on the gentle pool waves.

If you're looking for the best pools at cool Airbnb destinations, this list will have you daydreaming about your next trip. Many of them have other relaxing amenities as well, like hot tubs and saunas. Bring the family for fun in the sun, or come alone or on a romantic getaway.

Lengthy Pool In Joshua Tree, California

With a 100-foot pool inside a window-lined room, you'll truly enjoy this desert paradise Airbnb rental. Need a break from taking laps? Lounge in comfort poolside.

Pool And Pyramids In Fort Myers, Florida

Bask poolside knowing that you'll spend your nights in a unique pyramid-shaped space. It's hard to decide which part of this Airbnb is the coolest.

Pool Perfection In Bali, Indonesia

If you're planning to vacation in Bali, this is a dream Airbnb . You'll spend time in a bamboo mansion with a stone surrounded pool perfect for swimming and lounging.

Seashell Paradise In Isla Mujeres, Mexico

Not only does this neat home look like a castle from a Disney movie, but the pool is just as unique and inviting. Enjoy sun and fun on your trip to Mexico in this delightful Airbnb .

Swim In An Infinity Pool In Catalonia, Spain

Amazing views and an infinity pool aren't all this Airbnb has to offer. This unique home looks like a bunch of cubes stacked together by a preschooler, but those big windows make it a dream escape.

Retreat To This Indoor Pool In Bridgman, Michigan

Bring up to 14 guests to help enjoy this retreat in Warren Dunes State Park. Not only is there plenty of sun and sand to enjoy at this Airbnb , but you can spend the night swimming laps in this luxury pool or warming up in the hot tub.

Poolside Beauty In Osage Beach, Missouri

Get away with up to 16 guests in this huge luxury home . The outdoor pool offers plenty of sunshine and stunning views.

Enjoy The Lap Of Luxury In Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada

This home and pool are both luxurious. The house sleeps up to seven guests, and the pool looks like something out of a movie.

Glamp By The Pool In Farmer City, Illinois

Spend your nights in the airstream and enjoy swimming all day long in this beautiful pool. The same folks also have their house listed on Airbnb if you're looking for less rustic amenities.

Luxurious Pool Life In Sheboygan, Wisconsin

This pool looks like something out of a fairytale story with its beautiful design. This gorgeous lakefront home sleeps up to eight guests.

Cabin Comforts In Long Pond, Pennsylvania

A pool doesn't need to be big to be beautiful. This smaller-sized swimming pool comes with gorgeous deck views, and the delightful cabin it's attached to sleeps up to eight guests.

Fantastic Pool Life In New Bedford, Massachusetts

This vast pool will have you feeling like an Olympic champion. Not only is the pool stunning, but this luxurious beach house is a dream home. This Airbnb sleeps up to 12 guests.

Enjoy Oceanfront Living In Ocean Pines, Maryland

Enjoy waterfront views from this beautiful pool on the deck. This Airbnb is huge and sleeps up to 16 guests.

Stunning Views In Surf City, North Carolina

This new home offers three stories of amazing amenities along with the most stunning pool you can imagine. Gorgeous views of sun, sand, and the ocean make this an ideal vacation spot for up to a dozen guests.

Delightful Pool In The Mountains Of Gatlinburg, Tennessee

Enjoy the Smoky Mountains from this beautiful small pool. The lusciously green grass is equally inviting. The house sleeps up to eight guests.

Lagoon Life In Cape Coral, Florida

Enjoy evenings in this lagoon-style indoor pool with a view of amazing palm trees outside. This stunning home sleeps up to eight guests.

Living Large In Galveston, Texas

Magnificent scenery surrounds this beautiful pool. The house is just as wonderful and sleeps up to six guests. The Airbnb on five acres of spacious land.

Gorgeous Views In Gulf Shore, Alabama

This is the perfect vacation spot with a private pool, sandy beach, and watery views as far as the eye can see. The beautiful house sleeps up to 16 guests.

Swim By A Secret Garden In New Orleans, Louisiana

This unique Airbnb offers more than a delightful pool. It's a former Odd Fellows clubhouse with access to a secret garden. The stunning home sleeps up to eight guests.

Fantastic Farm Stay In Alba, Texas

Enjoy a suite on this stunning family farm. The unit sleeps up to four, and you have access to the pool, hot tub, and even a stone fire pit.

Pool With A Waterfall In McCurtain County, Oklahoma

Nestled within a pine forest, this adorable cabin has the most stunning pool. Play or relax in the water while listening to the gentle splash of the pool's waterfall.

Pool With A View In Royal, Arkansas

Enjoy the views of Lake Hamilton from indoors, the deck, or in the pool. You'll find comfort and serenity in this cabin that sleeps up to 12 guests.

Cozy Cottage With A Pool In Jonesboro, Arkansas

Enjoy farm life without all of the responsibilities at this Airbnb . While you get the cottage that sleeps up to four all to yourself, the property owners will be accessible in the main home. Enjoy the pool, check out the farm, and indulge in solitude.

Mini-Spa Retreat In Omaha, Nebraska

Retreat to this two-person apartment for a relaxing vacation. You get a private spot with a shared pool, hot tub, and sauna. It's like a spa retreat!

Luxurious Pool In Enid, Oklahoma

You'll feel like royalty in this stunning home that sleeps up to a dozen guests. It has a beautiful indoor pool and a hot tub, as well as a wonderful patio.

Delightful Barn With Pool In Duncan, Oklahoma

Enjoy a rustic vacation for up to four in this cool converted barn . You get access to the pool and lots of lush green grass to play on.

Modern Mansion In Fort Worth, Texas

This gorgeous home is big and beautiful with room for up to 16 guests, and the pool is just as glorious. Enjoy air hockey, the pool table, and the grand piano when you're inside.

Naturally Beautiful Pool In Weatherford, Texas

Enjoy a fantastic rustic guesthouse suitable for up to four guests. Spend time outside in this gorgeous pool; the rocks and plants give it such a natural look that it's sure to be your favorite spot during vacation.

Gorgeous Guest House With Pool In Albuquerque, New Mexico

Find comfort in this delightful guest house and swim freely in the shared pool. The house sleeps up to four guests. Not only is there a lovely pool, but there's plenty of yard space for enjoying the great outdoors.

Enjoy An Oasis In Santa Fe, New Mexico

This gorgeous home is an indoor and outdoor oasis. The house sleeps up to 10 guests, and the pool looks just as stunning at night as it does in the day.

Luxurious Home And Pool In Scottsdale, Arizona

The private pool and hot tub make this a great place to get away, but it also has a coffee bar. Bring along up to 10 guests to stay in this cozy resort home .

Paradise Awaits In Tucson, Arizona

While the pool offers up stunning desert views, you'll likely enjoy hanging out inside this Airbnb just as much as out. There's a game room with a pool table, shuffleboard, and more. Enjoy time in the sauna or hang out in the hot tub outside.

Las Vegas, Nevada

Not only does the pool at this Airbnb look inviting, but the view of the teepee also offers a neat experience. The house has room for up to a dozen guests. When you're not in the pool, enjoy the koi pond and spa.

Resort Vacation With Pool In Los Angeles, California

Resort or compound , whatever you want to call it -- this is a great place to vacation with the entire family. There are three homes all in one spot at this Airbnb , with a pool you'll love swimming in. The abode sleeps up to 16 guests.

Casita For Two In Washington, Utah

You get a two-bedroom private small house while staying in this beautiful resort area. Enjoy the stunning shared pool area and some mini-golf.

Disconnect In Yucca Valley, California

You may fall in love with the comfortable solitude, or perhaps with the stunning views from the pool. Either way, this desert home is a great place to unwind. This Airbnb sleeps up to six guests.

Wine Country Oasis In Santa Rosa, California

If you're looking for an oasis while you enjoy wine country, this Airbnb is a great option. Not only is the house gorgeous, but the pool also looks so inviting. This home sleeps up to 10 guests and even has a pool table.

Serene Swimming In Gold Hill, Oregon

This gorgeous pool is yours to enjoy when you rent the octagon studio or one-bedroom apartment through this Airbnb listing. The pool is shared with both rental units and the main homeowners.

Log Cabin Life In Leavenworth, Washington

This stunning log cabin lodge doesn't look as rustic with the sparkling pool right next to it. Up to six guests can enjoy swimming, lounging in the hot tub, and playing foosball while getting away in this Airbnb .

Hide Away In Lopez Island, Washington

Spend your time hidden away in the hedges inside this private villa . The bushes surrounding the property are like a glorious privacy fence. You have a pool to swim and relax in and room for up to six guests.

Cozy Chalet In Jay, New York

Pool, sauna, hot tub, and game room are all amenities you'll find in this beautiful Airbnb rental. The house sleeps up to eight guests. The interior of this cabin is absolutely gorgeous.

Relaxing Villa In Saint-Denis-De-Brompton, Quebec, Canada

Enjoy this beautiful villa with up to 16 guests. The pool has room for everyone to swim and splash around. You'll enjoy the lush greenery and open air.

Stay In A Converted Church In Dayspring, Nova Scotia

If you've ever dreamed of staying in a renovated church, this is your opportunity. Not only is this former Baptist church a beautiful Airbnb residence, but there's also a stunningly gorgeous small pool out back to take a dip in.

Resort Style Living In Miami Springs, Florida

It's almost like you step right out of the back door into the pool. Up to six guests can enjoy this resort-style home and all it has to offer, including a whirlpool and BBQ.

Your Spa Awaits In Cape Coral, Florida

It'll be hard not to spend the entire vacation in this heated lagoon pool. Enjoy cocktails while you swim for extra refreshment. The stunning home sleeps up to eight guests and has a fancy gourmet kitchen.

Pergola By The Pool In South Padre Island, Texas

Vacation in luxury in this magnificent island home . You may want to spend most of your time grilling outside, lounging under the pergola, and taking a dip in the pool.

Stunning Pool Time In Kailua-Kona, Hawaii

Bask in the pool, lounge in the hot tub, and enjoy the beautiful scenery in Hawaii. This gorgeous home sleeps up to eight guests.

Experience Paradise In Princeville, Hawaii

Two guests will enjoy this condo space in the Hanalei Resort. You'll have access to this gorgeous pool, as well as a spa, swim-up bar, and more.

Enter Pool Heaven In Egg Harbor, Wisconsin

You can spend time in the indoor pool or get some sun at the outdoor pool. This townhouse feels like a condo and sleeps up to 12 guests. Relax in the hot tub when you're tired of swimming.

Beautiful Pool And Scenery In Belding, Michigan

Spend your visit to the mitten state in this luxury pool. The house sleeps up to six guests and offers river views. There's also a hot tub.

