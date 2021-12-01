ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Sports Digest

galtheraldonline.com
 6 days ago

GYB is now taking league registrations for Cal Ripken...

www.galtheraldonline.com

galtheraldonline.com

Liberty Ranch Football All League honorees

Six Liberty Ranch football team members were named to the SVC All League. Players named All League are Kinyaa’aanii Nuno, Hunter Maberto, Maximus Adversalo, Austin Cordero, Arthur Draeger and Gavin O’Brien. Head Coach Anthony Linebaugh is proud of his team that made it to the playoffs this year. “As a...
FOOTBALL
galtheraldonline.com

Galt High School Football names All League players

Galt High School held its annual Fall Sports Awards banquet last week. Athletes were commended for their accomplishments on the field, court and courses, and in the classroom. Sebastian Madrigal was awarded the football team MVP and All League honors. Levi Humphreys and Brett Beck were also awarded All League honors.
GALT, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Former LA Catcher Announces Retirement

After 8 seasons in the show, former Dodgers catcher Tim Federowicz is calling it a career. The veteran announced his decision on Instagram, which also came with added great news. After 14 years playing the game that I love, I have decided to call it a career. As for what’s...
MLB
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 2

Mizzou handles Eastern Illinois, 72-44

Four Tigers scored in double figures as Missouri cruised past Eastern Illinois 72-44 on Tuesday night at Mizzou Arena. Amarai David led the way with 15 points. DaJuan Gordon scored 14 points, including an incredible spinning alley-oop slam dunk. Kobe Brown (11) and Javon Pickett (10) were the other two Tigers to score in double […]
ILLINOIS STATE
KXRM

CSU introduces new head football coach

FORT COLLINS — Colorado State welcomed Jay Norvell, its new football head coach, to Fort Collins Tuesday. Norvell became the 24th head coach in program history. He spent the last five seasons at Nevada where he recorded a winning record in the last four. “We want to develop a team with grit,” Norvell said. “We […]
COLORADO STATE
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Deion Sanders’ Bold Move

Former NFL star turned college football head coach Deion Sanders continues to find ways to innovate as a head coach. Sanders, the head coach at Jackson State University in Mississippi, had a very special guest speaker earlier in the week. The former NFL star turned college football head coach brought...
NFL
975thefanatic.com

Day After Digestion – That Sucked

We almost got to an all positive takeaways game last week against the New Orleans Saints, but this week the Eagles put up an almost all negative performance in New Jersey against the Giants. Top to bottom, that game sucked. Even though the defense held the Giants to 13 points, the effort in general from the birds was abysmal, especially considering the level of competition. Jalen Hurts was bad, the game plan was bad, the ball security was bad; it was just a terrible day for a team that finally had a whiff of a playoff chance and immediately collapsed under the new pressure. I hate to have to relive that afternoon, but hey, that’s part of the job. Here are 5 annoyingly bad takeaways from yesterday’s bad loss to New York:
NFL

