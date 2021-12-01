Sports Digest

We almost got to an all positive takeaways game last week against the New Orleans Saints, but this week the Eagles put up an almost all negative performance in New Jersey against the Giants. Top to bottom, that game sucked. Even though the defense held the Giants to 13 points, the effort in general from the birds was abysmal, especially considering the level of competition. Jalen Hurts was bad, the game plan was bad, the ball security was bad; it was just a terrible day for a team that finally had a whiff of a playoff chance and immediately collapsed under the new pressure. I hate to have to relive that afternoon, but hey, that’s part of the job. Here are 5 annoyingly bad takeaways from yesterday’s bad loss to New York:

