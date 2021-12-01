ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

Schnucks rolls out receiptless tech feature

theintelligencer.com
 6 days ago

ALTON – Schnuck Markets, Inc. on Wednesday has announced that, in addition to launching GetUpside at all of its stores in Missouri, Illinois, and Indiana, it will also be the first grocer to use GetUpside’s Check-In feature. The move complements Schnucks’ ongoing digital...

Motor Oil Coffee launches ‘Jetfuel’

ALBANY – Motor Oil Coffee, a craft coffee startup based in Albany, has released its new espresso blend, Jetfuel. The new product will be joining Motor Oil Coffee’s four existing blends. Jetfuel espresso is made from a blend of organic Sumatran, Ethiopian, and Nicaraguan beans. “Drinking our Jetfuel espresso is like getting into a Lamborghini […]
ALBANY, NY
Android Central

Google TV rolls out a highly requested feature only to delay another

Google TV's personalized profiles have been delayed. The feature is now expected to arrive in the coming months. Fortunately, the ambient mode cards are rolling out as scheduled. Google TV was supposed to get personalized profiles in November, but that feature never arrived last month. The search engine giant has...
TECHNOLOGY
knowtechie.com

Verizon quietly launched a new program that collects a ton of customer data

Telecom supercompany Verizon recently launched a new program called the “Verizon Custom Experience,” supposedly as a way to provide better service to its customers. But, as it turns out, the program requires access to your app activity, websites you visit, and even all of your call and text activity. That’s...
BUSINESS
drugstorenews.com

Schnucks commences use of GetUpside at all locations

Shoppers can use the free GetUpside mobile app to access cashback promotions — up to 20% at Schnucks locations. Schnuck Markets is launching GetUpside at all of its stores across Missouri, Illinois, and Indiana. GetUpside is a retail technology company that uses personalized cashback promotions to bring shoppers more value...
RETAIL
grocerydive.com

Schnucks rolls out personalized cash-back promotions

Schnuck Markets has signed on with GetUpside to offer personalized cash-back promotions to shoppers at all of the grocer's stores in Missouri, Illinois and Indiana through the technology provider's mobile app, the companies announced on Wednesday in a joint press release. Schnucks is the first grocer working with GetUpside to...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Schnucks Partners with GetUpside on Cashback Digital Experience

Schnuck Markets, Inc., which is launching GetUpside at all its stores in Missouri, Illinois and Indiana, will also be the first grocer to use the company’s Check-In feature, says the St. Louis-based grocer. Shoppers can use the free GetUpside mobile app to access personalized cashback promotions—up to 20% at Schnucks...
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Google Messages Rolls Out "Nudges" Feature

Back in September, Google was spotted working on a “Nudges” feature for its Google Messages app. When enabled, it would send reply reminders so you won’t miss out on important conversations. The company has now started rolling out this feature to users. The latest beta update for the app adds the feature, Mishaal Rahman has spotted (via XDA).
INTERNET
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: Under Armour Rolls Out RFID to 400 Stores, Joor Integrates Vntana, Hot Topic Taps Signifyd

The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. RFID Under Armour/Nedap Under Armour has rolled out Nedap’s iD Cloud inventory visibility platform, which will be deployed throughout 400 of its owned and operated stores worldwide. In the first phase of the rollout, Under Armour aims to lay a scalable foundation, both operationally and technologically, for the program and to achieve accurate stock visibility in its stores in an effort to optimize item availability and efficiency gains in key day-to-day processes. The iD Cloud platform can give retailers real-time, item-level insights into their stock...
RETAIL
connectcre.com

REN Unveils New Package of Tech Features

REN, a Seattle multifamily high-rise opening in January 2022 at 2014 Fairview Ave., recently announced its full package of tech features. This will include special amenities such as STRATIS IoT OneApp, Brevvie, Fetch and other features. REN recently earned a Platinum certification from WiredScore, which proves a building meets exceptional...
SEATTLE, WA
kamcity.com

J2O Rolls Out Christmas Designs With On-Pack Promotion

Britvic’s J2O soft drink range has unveiled a festive re-design for its packaging and a new promotion. The new shimmering, recyclable J2O multipacks will run across the brand’s Orange & Passion Fruit and Apple & Watermelon flavours, as well as the returning Glitterberry variant. The on-pack promotion gives shoppers the chance to win instant cash prizes and “add some glitz to their wintry get-togethers” through the brand’s Spin to Sparkle app.
FOOD & DRINKS
theintelligencer.com

Fresh Thyme announces $150,000 donation aimed at helping schools

Fresh Thyme Market, a grocery store chain which includes locations in Fairview Heights and St. Louis, announced on Friday a donation of $150,000 to the St. Louis Area Foodbank, a member of Feeding America. The donation is specifically aimed to benefit the St. Louis Area Foodbank School-Based Market Program which...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
9to5Google

Stadia app rolling out revamped search feature, streamlined login

This week, Stadia’s mobile app received an update, bringing a much-needed search revamp along with some tweaks to the login process. It took over a year for Google to add search to Stadia to make it easier for players to find the game they’re looking for, and even then, it initially launched only in the web app. The mobile app was shortly behind, bringing a rudimentary “filter search” that could filter any given list — such as games in your library, current Stadia Pro games, or all games on Stadia — for those whose titles match your search.
CELL PHONES
technave.com

Google starts to roll out voice call and video call features for Gmail app

Earlier, Google announced that it's adding a voice call feature to the Gmail app. Today, it is finally available on both iOS and Android app, and a video call feature also came with it. Therefore, from now on, users can directly perform those mentioned activities in the app rather than using Google Meet.
TECHNOLOGY
Daily Mail

Amazon grinds to a halt - and takes huge swathes of the internet with it! Alexa, Ring, Disney+, Tinder, Venmo, DoorDash and Prime Video all crash in Cloud server outage: Xmas Amazon deliveries are now expected to take even LONGER

Amazon and all of its services have crashed across the globe, leaving delivery trucks sitting idle with drivers unable to access their routes and knocking out popular websites and banking apps that rely on the company's cloud servers and affecting thousands of customers. The platform, Amazon Music and Prime video,...
BUSINESS
KREX

Amazon Web Services goes down, taking huge parts of internet offline

(The Hill) – Amazon Web Services (AWS) went down Tuesday morning, leaving large parts of the internet reliant on the tech giant’s services offline. The outage was still impacting sites throughout Tuesday afternoon, but Amazon said it was starting to see signs of some recovery after tracing the root cause to several network devices in the […]
INTERNET

