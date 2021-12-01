Schnucks rolls out receiptless tech feature

This week, Stadia’s mobile app received an update, bringing a much-needed search revamp along with some tweaks to the login process. It took over a year for Google to add search to Stadia to make it easier for players to find the game they’re looking for, and even then, it initially launched only in the web app. The mobile app was shortly behind, bringing a rudimentary “filter search” that could filter any given list — such as games in your library, current Stadia Pro games, or all games on Stadia — for those whose titles match your search.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO