ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Justin Fields’ status for the Bears Sunday remains to be seen as he takes the practice field Wednesday

By Larry Hawley
WGN News
WGN News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WWUJV_0dBTRaQT00

LAKE FOREST – One of the most compelling things for Bears’ fans to watch for over the final six games of the 2021 season is the progress of the team’s top quarterback.

Of course, Justin Fields has to get on the field for that to happen, and that remains a question as the team looks ahead to one of their biggest tests of the season on Sunday.

Ahead of their game with the NFC-leading Cardinals on Sunday, the quarterback is expected to practice on Wednesday. This comes after Fields missed the Bears’ Thanksgiving Day victory over the Lions after suffering cracked ribs against the Ravens the previous Sunday.

Per Matt Nagy, Andy Dalton will get the first team reps during the workout at Halas Hall, though the coach has already said that Fields remains the starter when healthy. With the young quarterback, the process will very much be practice-to-practice when it comes to his status for the game at Soldier Field Sunday.

“Each day, we’ve just got to say, OK, once you go through the day of practice, however much it is, we’ve got to be able to say, OK, for us going into it, is this something that we feel that he’s going to be the best he can be to help win us that game or is it going to hurt him more, or hurt us,” said Nagy. “So we’re kinda, as the week goes on, working through all that. There’s the injury report statuses that go on, and we’ve got to see, OK, where’s he gonna be each day and hopefully there’s improvement.

“Within that, we gotta be able to also continue to move forward, you know, so that’s where there’s just us understanding Justin, our doctors, our trainers, and then Andy’s side, too.

Getting Fields back, naturally, would be ideal as the team hopes to continue his development in his first season as he continues to grow into his role as the long-term franchise quarterback. The injury came just as the quarterback was enjoying the best two-game stretch of his career against the 49ers and Steelers.

In those two contests, Fields was 36-of-56 for 466 yards and two touchdowns compared to two interceptions. He also had his first 100-yard rushing game against San Francisco that included a touchdown run.

At the moment, however, health takes priority for Fields as he works his way back to the lineup. Nagy did credit Fields for his mindset during his time out of the lineup, including the game he watched from the sidelines on Thursday.

“We’ve got to make sure medically he’s in a place where he’s safe that way and then, on top of that, when he is, we work through that. It’s important for him to continue to grow off of that momentum that he had those last couple of games,” said Nagy. “We got into that half against Baltimore and I felt they did a good job that first half and then, unfortunately, he got hurt, but I really felt like those last two games prior to that, he had some moments in there that you could feel him growing. You saw him in practice really starting to see it. So this is a part of life of playing quarterback in this league and there’s going to be injuries that happen but he’s done a great job of staying mentally focused.

“Even last week for him on the sideline to kinda get a feel and see from that perspective, some things, I think that’s good for him. We’ll see how it goes this week and keep an eye on everything, but I like where he’s at.”

Nagy hopes that will be back on the Field Sunday around Noon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

Dalton’s interceptions send Bears to loss against Cardinals, 33-22

CHICAGO (AP) — Quarterback Andy Dalton knew the Chicago Bears had little margin for error going against the team with the NFL’s best record. The Bears weren’t even close to playing error-free football as four interceptions set up Arizona for four easy scores, and the NFC West-leading Cardinals emerged with a 33-22 victory on Sunday. […]
NFL
WGN News

Playoff bound: Bama rolls No. 1 Georgia 41-24 for SEC title

ATLANTA (AP) — Bryce Young stunningly carved up the nation’s top-rated defense, giving Nick Saban and Alabama a shot at another national championship. Young threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as the fourth-ranked Crimson Tide rolled over No. 1 Georgia 41-24 in the Southeastern Conference championship game Saturday, a result that likely sends both […]
ATLANTA, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears Confirm Justin Fields Cracked Ribs, But ‘Seems Fine'

Bears confirm Justin Fields cracked ribs, but 'seems fine' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Matt Nagy confirmed reports saying that Bears quarterback Justin Fields suffered cracked ribs during Week 11’s game against the Ravens. However, the injury may not be as bad as it sounds. When addressing the media on Friday, Nagy made it seem like the rookie avoided a more serious injury.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
Daily Herald

Arkush: George McCaskey directed the Bears to start Justin Fields

As the Chicago Bears depart for their Thanksgiving Day meeting with the Lions in Detroit, what appears likely to mark the beginning of the final chapter of the Matt Nagy era continues to unfold. Forget the ridiculous report Tuesday that Nagy was told it would be his final game as...
NFL
Sporting News

Why isn't Bears' Justin Fields playing on Thanksgiving vs. the Lions?

Andy Dalton has another chance this season to be the Bears starting quarterback as Justin Fields sits out on Thursday's game vs. the Lions due to a rib injury. During Sunday's Bears game vs. the Ravens, Fields took a hit to his ribs and left the remainder of the game in the third quarter. Fields was further evaluated after the game and on Monday. It was determined that Fields does not have broken ribs, but they are bruised. He was also evaluated for a possible spleen injury.
NFL
NBC Chicago

Report: Bears Owner Made Call to Start Justin Fields, Not Matt Nagy

Report: George McCaskey told Nagy to start Justin Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If Matt Nagy had his way, Andy Dalton would’ve remained the Bears’ starting quarterback earlier this season, according to a new report. Per Hub Arkush, the call to name Justin Fields the starter for Week 5 and beyond came from team chairman George McCaskey, and the order went against Nagy’s wishes as head coach.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#49ers#American Football#Lake Forest#Nfc#Cardinals#Lions#Steelers
247Sports

Halas Hall Report: Justin Fields returns to practice, Roquan Smith out

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears have returned to Halas Hall in prep for a Week 13 matchup with the NFC's top team, the Arizona Cardinals. After ending their losing streak with a Thanksgiving win over the Detroit Lions, Chicago enters the final six games of the year with a tough stretch against the Cardinals and then at Green Bay.
NFL
chicagobears

Fields rejoins Bears teammates on practice field

Bears rookie quarterback ﻿Justin Fields﻿ returned to practice on a limited basis Wednesday for the first time since sustaining broken ribs Nov. 21 against the Ravens. Fields remains the Bears' No. 1 quarterback, but because he was limited Wednesday, veteran ﻿Andy Dalton﻿ took first-team reps in practice. Dalton started in place of Fields last Thursday in Detroit, completing 24 of 39 passes for 317 yards with one touchdown, one interception and an 85.1 passer rating in a 16-14 win over the Lions.
NFL
Chicago Sun-Times

Why Justin Fields sitting Sunday is for the best

It might not feel like it when Andy Dalton is throwing five-yard passes in the rain Sunday at Soldier Field, but quarterback Justin Fields sitting out against the Cardinals is for the best. It’s best for him — in a lost season, Fields’ health is paramount to the future of...
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

Hoge’s 10 Bears Things: Rest of season is about Justin Fields

The Bears are technically only one game behind the Vikings for the seventh and final playoff spot in the NFC — with two games left to play against Minnesota. They’re also in 14th place in the NFC with six teams between them and the Vikings. Oh, and they have a 2-4 conference record with back-to-back games against the Cardinals and Packers — currently No. 1 and No. 2 in the NFC, respectively — coming up.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Chicago

Justin Fields Injury: Andy Dalton Takes First-Team Reps in Practice

Fields returns to practice, but Dalton takes first-team reps originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Arizona Cardinals are going to have to wait at least another day for any type of clarity on the Bears’ quarterback situation this week. Prior to Wednesday’s practice at Halas Hall, Bears head coach...
NFL
Chicago Sun-Times

Bears need to be smart with Justin Fields’ injury

Coach Matt Nagy had no update Monday on rookie quarterback Justin Fields’ status for the game Sunday against the Cardinals. Fields is recovering from broken ribs he suffered against the Ravens on Nov. 21. Andy Dalton started against the Lions on Thanksgiving, which gives Fields two weeks to recover. But...
NFL
Kenosha News.com

Bears assessing QB Justin Fields' ability to face Green Bay

LAKE FOREST — The Chicago Bears showed Sunday they struggle trying to beat good teams with veteran Andy Dalton at quarterback. The attention turns now to getting rookie quarterback Justin Fields available and healthy enough to face the Green Bay Packers for a second time despite broken ribs. The development of their first-round draft pick remains a key goal in a 4-8 season.
NFL
NBC Sports

Justin Fields’ status an “ongoing discussion” for Bears this week

Bears quarterback Justin Fields has missed the last two games with cracked ribs and it remains up in the air whether he’ll be able to make it back into the lineup against the Packers this week. Head coach Matt Nagy said on Monday that the Bears are “never going to...
NFL
WGN News

WGN News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy