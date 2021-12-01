ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Cuomo Could Be Back On CNN Sooner Than You Think

By David Moye
HuffingtonPost
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough CNN says it has indefinitely suspended host Chris Cuomo, the network’s own media reporter says the anchor could be back on air as early as next month. CNN suspended Cuomo on Monday after documents released by the New York attorney general’s office showed he was more deeply involved than previously...

www.huffpost.com

Comments / 14

Pamela Penick
3d ago

Well apparently not any more since he got fired from CNN first thing this morning, Dec 4, 2021.

Reply
5
The Independent

Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin says network should give Chris Cuomo’s primetime slot to a woman

Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin has called on the network to give Chris Cuomo’s slot to a woman following his firing.CNN cut ties with Chris Cuomo over the weekend. The anchor was accused of breaching journalistic ethics by relying on his sources to assist his brother, then-New York governor Andrew Cuomo, in fending off sexual harassment allegations.After initially suspending Chris Cuomo, CNN announced his firing, stating in part: “While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate.” The New York Times later reported that Chris Cuomo ...
New York Post

CNN’s Don Lemon mum on disgraced ‘brother’ Chris Cuomo

CNN host Don Lemon returned to the air this week without any mention of his disgraced “brother” Chris Cuomo getting booted from their troubled network. Lemon’s fawning prime-time handovers to Cuomo on air had become so notable that they even spawned a podcast, “The Handoff,” which the pair hosted to prove their “love … is real.”
New York Post

Chris Cuomo prepping to sue CNN for more than $18M over contract: sources

Fired CNN host Chris Cuomo is set to sue the network if it balks at paying him at least $18 million to cover what’s left on his contract, sources told The Post on Monday. Cuomo, 51, has hired lawyers and is preparing to file the lawsuit over the remainder of the four-year contract he signed last year — after a bitter back-and-forth about what the network knew of his secret efforts to aid his embattled brother, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo, said sources familiar with the matter.
iheart.com

ON THE HOOK? Why Bill O’Reilly says CNN ‘can’t fire’ Chris Cuomo

Chris Cuomo was suspended indefinitely by CNN earlier this week for how he handled Andrew Cuomo’s scandals and investigations, but some — including Cuomo’s co-host Brian Stelter — seem to think he’ll be back. And now, Bill O’Reilly joins that chorus as well. He tells Glenn why he believes CNN ‘can’t’ fire Cuomo. It’s something the news network COULD have avoided, he says, if only executives acted ethically from the start. So, is CNN on the hook for Cuomo?!
Washington Examiner

CNN put in another awkward position as Don Lemon is dragged into Jussie Smollett trial

Following reports that Chris Cuomo helped his brother with his high-profile sexual harassment scandal, another one of CNN's prime-time anchors faces controversy. Actor Jussie Smollett revealed during his testimony Monday that CNN anchor Don Lemon texted him during the early stages of the Chicago Police Department's investigation into his alleged hate crime hoax.
The US Sun

Chris Cuomo’s book is pulled after he’s dumped from CNN as wife hides out in Hamptons

CHRIS Cuomo's upcoming book has been pulled after he was reportedly forced out of his SiriusXM slot and dumped from CNN - as his wife is spotted hiding out in the Hamptons. The axing of the book, originally titled Deep Denial, was confirmed in a statement by HarperCollins spokesperson Kelly Rudolph on Tuesday, who told the NY Post, "we don't intend to publish the book."
mediaite.com

Tucker Carlson Says CNN Had No Reason to Keep Chris Cuomo After Brother Resigned: ‘Once He’s Gone… Why Have the Steroid Guy?’

Tucker Carlson said Chris Cuomo was fired because the Cuomo Prime Time host had outlived his usefulness to CNN “dwarf king” president Jeff Zucker. CNN terminated Cuomo on Saturday after a rocky year. In May he was revealed to have been advising his brother, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo, on how to handle allegations of sexual misconduct against him. Last week, it was disclosed that the cable news host sought to dig up information on his brother’s accusers. That prompted CNN to suspend Cuomo indefinitely. Two days later, the network fired him after it was alerted to an allegation of sexual harassment against the host at a network where he had previously worked.
AOL Corp

Fired CNN anchor Chris Cuomo reportedly will not receive severance

Chris Cuomo isn't leaving CNN exactly as he'd hoped. The former anchor of Cuomo Prime Time will not receive severance after being fired from the network, The Wall Street Journal reported, for his involvement in helping his older brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, deal with allegations of sexual harassment, and for an allegation of sexual misconduct he faces himself. (He's denied it.)
insideradio.com

Following His Dismissal From CNN, Chris Cuomo Ends SiriusXM Program.

It seemed like only a matter of time that the controversy surrounding Chris Cuomo, would affect his SiriusXM program. On Monday, Dec. 6, Cuomo released a statement that he was discontinuing his satellite radio program so he can “focus on what’s comes next.”. The cable news channel’s star anchor was...
The Hollywood Reporter

Chris Cuomo’s Upcoming Book Pulled by HarperCollins

Publisher HarperCollins is pulling a planned book by former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo. The book, which was originally titled Deep Denial, had been slated for release in fall of 2022 through the William Morrow imprint Custom House. “Custom House does not intend to publish the Chris Cuomo book,” a William Morrow spokesperson said. According to a description from the publisher, Cuomo’s book was set to be “a provocative analysis of the harsh truths that the pandemic and Trump years have exposed about America — about our strength and our character — and a roadmap of the work needed to make our ideals match reality.” Cuomo was terminated by CNN on Saturday, with the channel citing both his efforts to help his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, as well as an allegation of harassment at a previous job. On Monday, Cuomo also said he would leave his daily SiriusXM radio program. As it happens, HarperCollins, which would have been the publisher of Cuomo’s book through its Morrow label, is owned by News Corp., a company controlled by the Murdoch family, which also own Fox News Channel. Fox News even has its own book label, Fox News Books, through HarperCollins.
US News and World Report

Fired CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo Gives up SiriusXM Radio Show

(Reuters) - Former news anchor Chris Cuomo, fired by CNN after his attempts to help his brother fight sexual harassment allegations while serving as New York governor, said on Monday he will no longer host his weekday show on SiriusXM radio. CNN, owned by AT&T Inc, said on Saturday it...
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TMZ.com

Chris Cuomo Fired by CNN, He Speaks Out

3:11 PM PT -- Chris has responded, saying ... "This is not how I want my time at CNN to end but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother. So let me now say as disappointing as this is, I could not be more proud of the team at Cuomo Prime Time and the work we did as CNN's #1 show in the most competitive time slot. I owe them all and will miss that group of special people who did really important work."
Fox News

CNN's Brian Stelter on Chris Cuomo firing: He caused 'so many headaches' for CNN, staffers were 'very unhappy'

CNN's media correspondent Brian Stelter addressed the firing of its primetime anchor Chris Cuomo. The liberal network issued a statement Saturday evening announcing it had terminated Cuomo "effective immediately," coming just days after he was suspended pending a review of the damning revelations from the New York Attorney General's office about his involvement in protecting his scandal-plagued brother, ousted Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
