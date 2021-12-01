ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL betting market watch: Winter weather coming, Patriots-Bills total dropping

By David Purdum
ESPN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinter weather is in the forecast for the Patriots-Bills showdown in Buffalo on Monday Night Football. Midweek forecasts were calling for temperatures to drop into the upper-20s with winds gusting 15-25 mph, according to Weather.com. Stronger winds from 20 to 30 mph, along with rain and snow, are expected throughout the...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sports Illustrated

Thanksgiving NFL Best Bets and Player Props: Bills at Saints

At this point, all of us will have likely reached the battle with tryptophan following all the consumption of turkey and the trimmings. As we battle to stay awake ahead of the espresso, rainbow cookies and cannolis—sports bettors and fantasy managers will focus on the third and final of the holiday matchups.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Emmitt Smith’s net worth in 2021

Emmitt Smith is a three-time Super Bowl Champion and Pro Football Hall of Famer. He is also a well-known real estate tycoon. In this article, we will take a look into Emmitt Smith’s net worth in 2021. Emmitt Smith’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate): $25 Million. According to Celebrity Net...
NFL
austinnews.net

Week 13 betting capsules: Bills, Patriots tussle for AFC East

The AFC East lead will be at stake when the New England Patriots visit the Buffalo Bills on Monday night in what is a fairly easy pick for Game of the Week. The teams will meet again in Week 16, so there's plenty still left to be decided. This is a matchup of the two best defenses in the league andthe teams with the top two point differentials.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#American Football#Patriots Bills#Weather Com#Caesars Sportsbook#Covid#Espn#Cowboys Wr
ESPN

Robert Griffin III still has designs on playing in NFL

Robert Griffin III is still training to play in the NFL while enjoying his duties as an ESPN college football analyst. RG3 may have even found a way to be in two places at once. The 2012 AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year is an investor in holographic telepresence...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
wearebreakingnews.com

Bets To Follow In The NFL: Patriots Rise Among The Favorites To Win The Super Bowl

New England has not only gotten into the super bowl hot betting conversation, but they also have Bill Belichick as their favorite for Coach of the Year. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have officially rejoined the discussion. Four straight wins, including a win over a bona fide contender at the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday, have created a legitimate championship expectation for the Chiefs, and promise that they have solved some of their recent problems, particularly on defense.
NFL
Times Union

Bills vs. Patriots: How to watch and stream online

The New England Patriots have been a thorn in the proverbial side of the Buffalo Bills for all of the 21st Century, claiming six Super Bowl titles during the 2000s while the Bills have qualified for the playoffs only three times during that same time frame. But things appeared to...
NFL
Pats Pulpit

Weather could be a big factor for the Patriots and Bills on Monday Night Football

Coming off their coldest contest of the season so far, it looks like the New England Patriots have to get ready to play in their windiest game of the year: the primetime matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night projects to see winds between 25 and 30 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph also possible.
NFL
ESPN

Source: Minnesota Vikings WR Adam Thielen suffers high ankle sprain in loss

DETROIT -- Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen suffered a high ankle sprain during Minnesota's 29-27 loss to NFC North rival Detroit on Sunday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Thielen injured his left ankle on the Vikings' first offensive series when he was tackled by Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs after...
NFL
vavel.com

Best moments and Highlights:Patriots 14-10 Bills in NFL

The best momentos of the New England victory. A lot depends on the Bills' schedule to see if they can get that playoff spot or even win the division. The first game between these two franchises was recorded in gold letters as it was the 'inauguration' of the American Football League, the NFL competition, on July 30, 1960.
NFL
Patriots.com

Players to Watch: Patriots at Bills

The Patriots and Bills will meet in Buffalo on Monday Night Football for a much-hyped contest that will have major divisional and playoff implications. The Patriots are streaking after winning six-straight and vaulting themselves to the top of the AFC East, while the Bills have floundered in recent weeks, going 3-3 in their last six games.
NFL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

BetMGM: Best Monday Night Football bets — Patriots at Bills in Week 13

There are plenty of Monday Night Football bets that offer value this week. The New England Patriots travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills, and first place in the AFC East is on the line. According to the NFL betting lines from BetMGM, the Buffalo Bills are three-point favorites in this matchup.
NFL
ESPN

New York Giants QB Mike Glennon concussed in loss to Miami Dolphins

New York Giants quarterback Mike Glennon suffered a concussion in his team's 20-9 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. It is unknown when it actually occurred. Glennon was evaluated for the concussion after the game, which he finished, spiking the ball before a field goal attempt on the Giants' final offensive play.
NFL
thedraftnetwork.com

Patriots vs Bills MNF Betting Trends

(Line: -3, O/U 43) Among the relevant trends here, the Patriots are 32-27-1 against the spread (ATS) over the last three-plus seasons. That's $230 from a straight $110 bet. For that period, New England endured mixed ATS marks when playing on the road (14-15, minus-$250), representing the betting underdog (6-5, $50) and kicking off in the Eastern Time Zone (30-20-1, $800). The ATS numbers for 2021 are more encouraging, with the Patriots going 8-4 overall ($360), 4-1 on the road ($290), and 5-2 versus AFC teams ($280). Also, New England has a 7-1 ATS record from the last eight times it notched 250-plus passing yards the previous game ($590). Conversely, the Patriots are 2-10 ATS from the last 12 times their opponent scored more than 28 points the previous game (minus-$900). For the season, New England's defense ranks third overall against the pass, allowing only 200.9 yards per week. The Patriots offense ranks seventh in scoring offense (28.0 points per game), 12th in rushing offense (115.3 yards per week), 14th in passing offense (240.0 yards per game), and 14th in total offense (355.3 yards per week).
NFL
Patriots.com

NFL Week 13: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (8-4) DID NOT PARTICIPATE. Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report. Limited Availability = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions. Full Availability = 100% of a player's normal repetitions. GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:. Out = Player will not play. Doubtful = Unlikely to play.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy