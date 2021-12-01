ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers injury report-Haden unable to return

By Jeff Hathhorn
 6 days ago

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Described by players as a good first practice, several starters were unable to participate on Wednesday, the first workout for Ravens week.

Corner Joe Haden was a late scratch before the Cincinnati game and was unable to practice due to his foot injury.  Linebacker Robert Spillane (knee), expectedly, missed on Wednesday as did Zach Banner due to illness with Trai Turner given the day off and Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral, right shoulder) remaining off on Wednesdays.  He had confirmed he wouldn’t practice earlier in the day.

Receiver Chase Claypool was limited with his toe injury.

Pat Freiermuth back quickly from concussion protocol to go full and long snapper Christian Kuntz able to go full with his hip injury.

Steelers will practice twice more before hosting Baltimore Sunday.

steelersnow.com

Report: Steelers TE Having 2nd Opinion on Knee Injury, Could Require Surgery

Steelers tight end Eric Ebron is expected to miss “extended time” with the knee injury he suffered on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to a report by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. According to Fowler, Ebron is waiting on a second opinion to determine whether or not he...
NFL
Derrick

Steelers playing waiting game on injured stars Watt, Haden

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are hoping injured defensive stars T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Joe Haden will be back when they travel to Cincinnati on Sunday. All three sat out a 41-37 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers last week. Watt is dealing with hip and knee injuries...
NFL
steelers.com

T.J., Minkah, Haden expected to return

It appears reinforcements are on the way. And just in the nick of time. Last Sunday night, the Steelers faced the Los Angeles Chargers with a defense weakened by the absence of T.J. Watt, Joe Haden, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Isaiahh Loudermilk, and that reality made the chore of defending Justin Herbert and his stable of weapons too difficult for the personnel on hand.
NFL
Pat Freiermuth
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
On3.com

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals Wednesday injury report

Ahead of their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals this week, the Pittsburgh Steelers have made their injury report available from Wednesday’s practice. A few key players did not participate in practice, including tight end Eric Ebron and defensive tackle Cam Heyward. Steelers vs Bengals practice report. Did Not Practice –...
NFL
steelersnow.com

Steelers Injury Updates: Eric Ebron, J.C. Hassenauer Out vs. Bengals; Joe Haden Questionable

Steelers tight end Eric Ebron and center/guard J.C. Hassenauer have been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, while cornerback Joe Haden is questionable. Free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk and outside linebacker T.J. Watt, who all missed some practice time this week, are expected to...
NFL
#Steelers#Ravens#Concussion#Pittsburgh#American Football
steelersnow.com

Steelers CB Joe Haden Ruled Out for Game at Cincinnati

Despite safety Minkah Fitzpatrick being activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 list after testing negative, the Steelers’ defense will still not be at full strength in the secondary for tomorrow’s game against the Bengals. The Steelers announced cornerback Joe Haden has been officially ruled out for Sunday’s game in Cincinnati. Haden, who...
NFL
FOX Sports

Steelers' DB Haden out vs. Bengals; Ebron heads to IR

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden will miss Sunday's visit to Cincinnati due to a sprained foot. The team ruled Haden out on Saturday. The club had listed Haden as questionable on Friday. Haden got hurt during a 16-16 tie with the Detroit Lions on Nov. 14 and...
NFL
NBC Sports

Joe Haden, Trai Turner back at Steelers practice

The Steelers got linebacker T.J. Watt back at practice on Wednesday and cornerback Joe Haden joined him on the field Thursday. Haden missed last Sunday’s loss to the Chargers with a foot injury and got back on the practice field as a limited participant on Thanksgiving. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was activated from the COVID-19 reserve list earlier in the day, so it’s been a day of good news for the Steelers secondary,
NFL
FanSided

Bengals Game Today: Bengals vs Steelers injury report, spread, over/under, schedule, live Stream, TV channel

The Cincinnati Bengals have a chance to sweep the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday when the Steelers come to Paul Brown Stadium for an AFC North showdown. The last time we saw these two teams go at it, Cincy won 24-10, shocking the entire city of Pittsburgh, who booed the Steelers for their poor offensive showing. Ben Roethlisberger looked like a shell of himself in that game and while it’s clear he’s nearing the end of his Steelers tenure (and NFL tenure as well), he’s always had Cincinnati’s number.
NFL
Baltimore Ravens
Pittsburgh Steelers
CBS Sports

Steelers' Joe Haden to miss second straight game with foot injury: Pittsburgh without Pro Bowl CB vs. Bengals

For a second consecutive game, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be without three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Joe Haden. Initially labeled as questionable, Haden's foot injury will keep him out of Sunday's road game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Haden was limited during Pittsburgh's last two practices and did not practice during the Steelers' Wednesday practice.
NFL
Tribune-Review

Steelers cornerback Joe Haden ruled out against Bengals

Cornerback Joe Haden will miss his second game in a row Sunday when the Pittsburgh Steelers face the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Haden was listed as questionable coming off the practice week, but he was downgraded Saturday. He will be replaced by James Pierre in the starting lineup as the Steelers try to avoid a third consecutive loss to Cincinnati.
NFL
Tribune-Review

Joe Haden returns to Steelers practice; T.J. Watt remains limited

Joe Haden returned to practice for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, the first time the veteran cornerback took to the practice field since suffering a foot injury during a game two weeks ago. Haden was listed as a limited participant on the league-mandated injury report, meaning Friday’s final practice of...
NFL
Haden out again, Heyward could miss with 'illness'

Imagine if you will a Steelers 3-man defensive front featuring numbers 61, 57 and 99 which would be no problem if that’s the scout team preparing for the Ravens. But it appears there is a good chance you may see that group playing against the Ravens.
NFL
