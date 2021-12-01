School bus involved in crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A school bus was involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Greenville County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:20pm at the corner of US-25 and Garrison Road.

Troopers said a box truck was headed southbound on Highway 25 when it ran a traffic light and crashed into a van and a stopped school bus.

The district said no students were injured but a bus aide was driven to the hospital to be checked out. The students on the bus were from Ellen Woodside Elementary School.

The driver of the box truck was ticketed for disregarding a traffic device, according to Highway Patrol.

