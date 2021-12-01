ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

School bus involved in crash in Greenville Co.

By Robert Cox
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oQD04_0dBTR9sD00

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A school bus was involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Greenville County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:20pm at the corner of US-25 and Garrison Road.

Troopers said a box truck was headed southbound on Highway 25 when it ran a traffic light and crashed into a van and a stopped school bus.

The district said no students were injured but a bus aide was driven to the hospital to be checked out. The students on the bus were from Ellen Woodside Elementary School.

The driver of the box truck was ticketed for disregarding a traffic device, according to Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville County, SC
Crime & Safety
Greenville County, SC
Accidents
County
Greenville County, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#Accident#Greenville Co#Sc#Garrison Road#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
936K+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy