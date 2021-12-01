I stepped into an Abercrombie & Fitch for the first time in a decade and found it to be almost unrecognizable — in a good way

Abercrombie & Fitch in 2003. Tim Boyle/Getty Images

Abercrombie & Fitch was one of the most popular clothing brands when I was in middle school.

After experiencing a dip in the 2010s, the brand has rebounded .

the brand has rebounded Going to an A&F store in 2021 was radically different than the last time I walked in, and I appreciated it.

I'm 26 years old, which means I was firmly in middle school at the peak of Abercrombie & Fitch mania.

Abercrombie & Fitch sweatshirts are displayed in one of its stores December 8, 2003. Tim Boyle/Getty Images

Whether or not I could actually afford Abercrombie's expensive sweaters, jeans, and moose-adorned tote bags is another story.

Walking into the store in my local mall was always scary — every employee looked like a model, it was lit like a club, the speakers were blaring music, and you could smell the store from a mile away.

Atmosphere during Abercrombie & Fitch store opening in 2005. ichael Loccisano/FilmMagic for Paul Wilmot Communications/Getty Images

I'm sure parents everywhere remember the dread of going into one of these stores — indeed, I remember my mom complaining about getting a headache as soon as she entered one, while I walked around wide-eyed at all the teenagers who looked way older and cooler than me.

Abercrombie's name was all over the clothes and accessories, or at the very least, items had a small stitched moose.

The moose. David Pomponio/FilmMagic for Paul Wilmot Communications/Getty Images

The Abercrombie moose is perhaps the most culturally relevant moose for my generation — sorry, Bullwinkle.

But Abercrombie's reign eventually came to an end.

Abercrombie & Fitch clothing is displayed in one of its stores on December 8, 2003. Tim Boyle/Getty Images

The brand endured multiple controversies in the early 2000s, and teens began preferring brands like Forever 21 and Nike as both fast fashion and athleisure became trendier.

As sales continued to fall in the 2010s, the brand began rebounding. It announced stores would be lightened up, and the incessant cologne spraying would cease. A plan was made to phase logos out. In 2015, the company ditched the shirtless male greeters in front of the store.

Abercrombie & Fitch has since rebounded — it's trendy again, but if you check out the website, you'd be hard-pressed to find a moose or an "A&F" anywhere on the clothes.

Inside of an Abercrombie & Fitch store in 2021. Gabbi Shaw/Insider

After the company cut back its number of stores — it closed 450 between 2010 and 2018 — and after its significant rebranding, shares began to soar. In 2018, Business Insider called it the "biggest retail comeback of the year."

I decided I needed to see this rebrand in person.

On a cold Saturday in November, I trekked to the Tanger Outlets in Deer Park, New York, to visit my local Abercrombie. The one I would longingly pass as a pre-teen has now closed.

Tanger Outlets. Gabbi Shaw/Insider

Rest in peace, Roosevelt Field Abercrombie — you were intimidating to 11-year-old me, but I'm nostalgic for you now.

This store location is in a prime spot at the outlets, and it has a giant sign that's easy to spot.

The sign. Gabbi Shaw/Insider

I remember when "abercrombie" and Abercrombie & Fitch were two different stores for kids and adults, respectively. Now, it's Abercrombie & Fitch and abercrombie kids.

There's a new look at the storefront: There's not a shirtless man to be seen.

The entrance. Gabbi Shaw/Insider

It was also strange not to hear the store from 25 feet away.

Inside, the ceilings were high, the lights were bright, and it was just one large room, instead of a dark labyrinthine club.

Inside the store. Gabbi Shaw/Insider

I couldn't believe that I didn't smell any hint of Abercrombie cologne, a scent that defined my adolescence.

Not to worry — the fragrances are still available to purchase.

Abercrombie fragrance. Gabbi Shaw/Insider

A 1.7-ounce bottle of Abercrombie Fierce will set you back $58.

One of the things the brand is still pushing is jeans — though I definitely noticed a more diverse array of sizes than the last time I walked in.

Jeans. Gabbi Shaw/Insider

My distinct memory of Abercrombie's jeans is that there were mostly 00 and 0 sizes available. For years, A&F didn't offer anything above a size 10, a move the brand was criticized for.

Former CEO Mike Jeffries even said, "In every school there are the cool and popular kids, and then there are the not-so-cool kids," in 2006.

"Candidly, we go after the cool kids. We go after the attractive all-American kid with a great attitude and a lot of friends. A lot of people don't belong [in our clothes], and they can't belong. Are we exclusionary? Absolutely," he told Salon.

Jeffries later apologized, saying in 2013: "While I believe this 7-year-old, resurrected quote has been taken out of context, I sincerely regret that my choice of words was interpreted in a manner that has caused offense."

In 2012, the brand also said: "We sincerely regret and apologize for any offense caused by the comments we have made in the past which are contrary to (the values of diversity and inclusion)."

Jeffries retired in 2014.

I looked at the men's section and found it was essentially like any other store.

Some of the men's clothing. Gabbi Shaw/Insider

Not a graphic tee in sight, just lots of plaid, corduroy, and basics.

In general, the store wasn't super crowded.

The store. Gabbi Shaw/Insider

Perhaps because the old A&F stores were so claustrophobic, I felt like I had so much more room to breathe.

I tried on this camel coat and actually ended up buying it.

Selfies in Abercrombie. Gabbi Shaw/Insider

If you had told me back in 2014 that I'd be buying a coat from Abercrombie in 2021, I wouldn't have believed you.

Here's my coat. It's normally $220, but I had coupons from Tanger.

I checked out the kids' section.

Abercrombie kids. Gabbi Shaw/Insider

I have no idea what's in style for kids, but I was curious.

When I walked in, it happened to be empty. But I saw lots of bright colors, something that was missing in the adults' section.

Abercrombie kids. Gabbi Shaw/Insider

The women's section was a lot more neutral.

If you were worried that A&F had completely ditched their logos, you can rest easy. I had to go looking for them, but once I found the graphic tees, they were easy to spot.

Graphic tees. Gabbi Shaw/Insider

I found a selection of graphic tees in a range of muted colors.

There were graphic sweatshirts, too.

Graphic sweatshirts. Gabbi Shaw/Insider

Walking around the store, I noticed the employees were friendly — a change from how I (and many of my peers on TikTok) remember it.

I also found a pair of sweatpants with the name ...

Sweatpants. Gabbi Shaw/Insider

They'd never totally ditch the logo.

... and a Sherpa-lined zip-up. Notably, there was not a moose to be seen.

A zip-up. Gabbi Shaw/Insider

The moose was removed from A&F back in 2014.

Overall, my Abercrombie & Fitch experience was pleasant — I'd definitely go back.

Another jacket I tried on. Gabbi Shaw/Insider

Going to an A&F store in 2021 was radically different than the last time I walked in — and I appreciated it. With the rise of the body-positivity movement and Gen-Z's inclination towards the authentic, I think the brand has made changes for the better.

Even though it's still on the expensive side, I could very easily see myself checking out their sales in the future ... especially if I'm feeling a little nostalgic.