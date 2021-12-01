ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

I stepped into an Abercrombie & Fitch for the first time in a decade and found it to be almost unrecognizable — in a good way

By Gabbi Shaw
Insider
Insider
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VsEsH_0dBTR1oP00
Abercrombie & Fitch in 2003. Tim Boyle/Getty Images
  • Abercrombie & Fitch was one of the most popular clothing brands when I was in middle school.
  • After experiencing a dip in the 2010s, the brand has rebounded.
  • Going to an A&F store in 2021 was radically different than the last time I walked in, and I appreciated it.

I'm 26 years old, which means I was firmly in middle school at the peak of Abercrombie & Fitch mania.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BiOMR_0dBTR1oP00
Abercrombie & Fitch sweatshirts are displayed in one of its stores December 8, 2003. Tim Boyle/Getty Images

Whether or not I could actually afford Abercrombie's expensive sweaters, jeans, and moose-adorned tote bags is another story.

Walking into the store in my local mall was always scary — every employee looked like a model, it was lit like a club, the speakers were blaring music, and you could smell the store from a mile away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n4fCD_0dBTR1oP00
Atmosphere during Abercrombie & Fitch store opening in 2005. ichael Loccisano/FilmMagic for Paul Wilmot Communications/Getty Images

I'm sure parents everywhere remember the dread of going into one of these stores — indeed, I remember my mom complaining about getting a headache as soon as she entered one, while I walked around wide-eyed at all the teenagers who looked way older and cooler than me.

Abercrombie's name was all over the clothes and accessories, or at the very least, items had a small stitched moose.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ltpt_0dBTR1oP00
The moose. David Pomponio/FilmMagic for Paul Wilmot Communications/Getty Images

The Abercrombie moose is perhaps the most culturally relevant moose for my generation — sorry, Bullwinkle.

But Abercrombie's reign eventually came to an end.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CCezs_0dBTR1oP00
Abercrombie & Fitch clothing is displayed in one of its stores on December 8, 2003. Tim Boyle/Getty Images

The brand endured multiple controversies in the early 2000s, and teens began preferring brands like Forever 21 and Nike as both fast fashion and athleisure became trendier.

As sales continued to fall in the 2010s, the brand began rebounding. It announced stores would be lightened up, and the incessant cologne spraying would cease. A plan was made to phase logos out. In 2015, the company ditched the shirtless male greeters in front of the store.

Abercrombie & Fitch has since rebounded — it's trendy again, but if you check out the website, you'd be hard-pressed to find a moose or an "A&F" anywhere on the clothes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PNLnJ_0dBTR1oP00
Inside of an Abercrombie & Fitch store in 2021. Gabbi Shaw/Insider

After the company cut back its number of stores — it closed 450 between 2010 and 2018 — and after its significant rebranding, shares began to soar. In 2018, Business Insider called it the "biggest retail comeback of the year."

I decided I needed to see this rebrand in person.

On a cold Saturday in November, I trekked to the Tanger Outlets in Deer Park, New York, to visit my local Abercrombie. The one I would longingly pass as a pre-teen has now closed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pYk6c_0dBTR1oP00
Tanger Outlets. Gabbi Shaw/Insider

Rest in peace, Roosevelt Field Abercrombie — you were intimidating to 11-year-old me, but I'm nostalgic for you now.

This store location is in a prime spot at the outlets, and it has a giant sign that's easy to spot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WR7TJ_0dBTR1oP00
The sign. Gabbi Shaw/Insider

I remember when "abercrombie" and Abercrombie & Fitch were two different stores for kids and adults, respectively. Now, it's Abercrombie & Fitch and abercrombie kids.

There's a new look at the storefront: There's not a shirtless man to be seen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IkEpG_0dBTR1oP00
The entrance. Gabbi Shaw/Insider

It was also strange not to hear the store from 25 feet away.

Inside, the ceilings were high, the lights were bright, and it was just one large room, instead of a dark labyrinthine club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36vN74_0dBTR1oP00
Inside the store. Gabbi Shaw/Insider

I couldn't believe that I didn't smell any hint of Abercrombie cologne, a scent that defined my adolescence.

Not to worry — the fragrances are still available to purchase.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0McUyZ_0dBTR1oP00
Abercrombie fragrance. Gabbi Shaw/Insider

A 1.7-ounce bottle of Abercrombie Fierce will set you back $58.

One of the things the brand is still pushing is jeans — though I definitely noticed a more diverse array of sizes than the last time I walked in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yc12w_0dBTR1oP00
Jeans. Gabbi Shaw/Insider

My distinct memory of Abercrombie's jeans is that there were mostly 00 and 0 sizes available. For years, A&F didn't offer anything above a size 10, a move the brand was criticized for.

Former CEO Mike Jeffries even said, "In every school there are the cool and popular kids, and then there are the not-so-cool kids," in 2006.

"Candidly, we go after the cool kids. We go after the attractive all-American kid with a great attitude and a lot of friends. A lot of people don't belong [in our clothes], and they can't belong. Are we exclusionary? Absolutely," he told Salon.

Jeffries later apologized, saying in 2013: "While I believe this 7-year-old, resurrected quote has been taken out of context, I sincerely regret that my choice of words was interpreted in a manner that has caused offense."

In 2012, the brand also said: "We sincerely regret and apologize for any offense caused by the comments we have made in the past which are contrary to (the values of diversity and inclusion)."

Jeffries retired in 2014.

I looked at the men's section and found it was essentially like any other store.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eTf8F_0dBTR1oP00
Some of the men's clothing. Gabbi Shaw/Insider

Not a graphic tee in sight, just lots of plaid, corduroy, and basics.

In general, the store wasn't super crowded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bnm6w_0dBTR1oP00
The store. Gabbi Shaw/Insider

Perhaps because the old A&F stores were so claustrophobic, I felt like I had so much more room to breathe.

I tried on this camel coat and actually ended up buying it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42PT4W_0dBTR1oP00
Selfies in Abercrombie. Gabbi Shaw/Insider

If you had told me back in 2014 that I'd be buying a coat from Abercrombie in 2021, I wouldn't have believed you.

Here's my coat. It's normally $220, but I had coupons from Tanger.

I checked out the kids' section.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qFmzf_0dBTR1oP00
Abercrombie kids. Gabbi Shaw/Insider

I have no idea what's in style for kids, but I was curious.

When I walked in, it happened to be empty. But I saw lots of bright colors, something that was missing in the adults' section.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=149ABf_0dBTR1oP00
Abercrombie kids. Gabbi Shaw/Insider

The women's section was a lot more neutral.

If you were worried that A&F had completely ditched their logos, you can rest easy. I had to go looking for them, but once I found the graphic tees, they were easy to spot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DFrJ6_0dBTR1oP00
Graphic tees. Gabbi Shaw/Insider

I found a selection of graphic tees in a range of muted colors.

There were graphic sweatshirts, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RlqWE_0dBTR1oP00
Graphic sweatshirts. Gabbi Shaw/Insider

Walking around the store, I noticed the employees were friendly — a change from how I (and many of my peers on TikTok) remember it.

I also found a pair of sweatpants with the name ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bNNxf_0dBTR1oP00
Sweatpants. Gabbi Shaw/Insider

They'd never totally ditch the logo.

... and a Sherpa-lined zip-up. Notably, there was not a moose to be seen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FLnce_0dBTR1oP00
A zip-up. Gabbi Shaw/Insider

The moose was removed from A&F back in 2014.

Overall, my Abercrombie & Fitch experience was pleasant — I'd definitely go back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15DIJt_0dBTR1oP00
Another jacket I tried on. Gabbi Shaw/Insider

Going to an A&F store in 2021 was radically different than the last time I walked in — and I appreciated it. With the rise of the body-positivity movement and Gen-Z's inclination towards the authentic, I think the brand has made changes for the better.

Even though it's still on the expensive side, I could very easily see myself checking out their sales in the future ... especially if I'm feeling a little nostalgic.

Comments / 52

htxzz
6d ago

The clothes have definitely grown up, much like the people that wore them…. But the stores are still pretty much the same, you went to an outlet which is nothing like the actual stores look

Reply(1)
8
Cynthia Miller
5d ago

isn't that the store you have to be really really rich to look that poor?

Reply(2)
19
trashy
5d ago

these clothes are over priced. basically made in sweatshops for pennies on the dollar.

Reply(3)
11
Related
Plainview Daily Herald

Everything is 30% off at Abercrombie & Fitch for Cyber Week

It’s been over a year of wearing sweatpants almost exclusively, so it might be time to invest in some new jeans. Pick up a pair or a few on sale at Abercrombie & Fitch’s Back Friday sale, which is 30% off everything, with free shipping on orders over $75. MyAbercrombie members get early access today, and the sale opens up to everyone starting Nov. 24.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Fashion#Abercrombie Kids#Abercrombie Fitch#Forever 21#Nike
Vogue Magazine

From Uniqlo’s Cashmere Gloves to Loewe Loafers, 26 Items Vogue Editors Purchased (and Loved!) in November

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. As Vogue editors, we often wax poetic on the latest runway must-haves and home-decor treasures, but not every item we gush about on this website ultimately ends up in our closets and homes. Our discoveries are nice to behold—they’re lovely to look at and inspire fun conversation—however, of all these cool things to buy, what did we actually end up buying? Each month we’ll highlight those special finds our editors welcomed into their lives—all the things that made us buyers rejoice.
BEAUTY & FASHION
wfla.com

Wrangler jeans vs. Levi’s jeans

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Both Wrangler jeans and Levi’s jeans are steeped in tradition and are closely associated with the American way of life. Levi’s produced the first pair of denim work overalls in 1873, and Wrangler followed in 1947 with what were by now called blue jeans, inspired by their southern heritage and rodeo culture.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Michelle Obama Sparkles in Dazzling Coat and Sharp Boots at Saks Fifth Avenue Window Launch

Michelle Obama brought major sparkle last night to the launch event for Saks Fifth Avenue’s iconic holiday windows. The former first lady arrived in a dazzling ensemble, composed of a sparkling black coat and matching wide-leg pants. Her winter-ready outfit also featured a silky black turtleneck top and gleaming hoop earrings. Obama made the special appearance on behalf of the Obama Foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance, which Saks partnered with for their 2021 holiday campaign, lights show and window displays. The organization aims to empower young girls through education worldwide. “In the spirit of holiday giving, Saks is making a generous donation that...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
Us Weekly

This Comfy Crewneck Reminds Us of a Pricier Free People Sweater

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Winter may be around the corner, but sweater weather is here to stay. We plan on bundling up under cozy crewnecks and cardigans all season long. But no matter what time of year it is, we’re always on the lookout for the perfect pullover. The ideal knit is breathable and lightweight yet thick and insulated. And since the oversized look is on trend, we prefer a slouchy silhouette that is long enough to wear with leggings. Our dream is to discover a sweater that we can grab on the go — from errands to an exercise class.
APPAREL
Us Weekly

This is 1 Of the Most Popular Dresses on Amazon — And It Comes in So Many Colors

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Feel like you really want, or maybe even need, new clothing, but don’t even know where to start? You want to feel stylish and comfortable, but it’s not always easy finding a piece that you like. Even when you do, how do you know it’s going to look as good on you as it does in the (often Photoshopped) photo of the model?
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Gucci’s North Face Collaboration Is Back for Round Two

Gucci and The North Face are back together once again for an unexpected second drop of their hype-worthy collaboration. Much like the archival ‘70s designs from the first drop, chapter two of the collection by the Alessandro Michele-led Italian fashion house and the outerwear giant continues to have a significant outdoor influence, but this time with a ‘90s edge. The extensive 130-piece, cross-category collection for men and women comprises of ready-to-wear, soft accessories, luggage, and shoes, including many pieces like hiking boots, multi-pocketed backpacks, and insulated jackets that reinforce its outdoor purpose. Bright colors and several floral prints created in partnership with...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Sofia Vergara Strikes a Sleek Pose in Red Ruffled Walmart Sweater, Boot-Cut Jeans & Metallic Platforms

Just in time for the holidays, Sofia Vergara shared some of her Walmart clothing favorites on Instagram wherein she raved about her new favorite pair of Marisol bootcut jeans and red ruffle sweaters. Vergara posted a picture of her wearing the clothing items with a pair of black, open-toed, and certainly sparkly heels. The actress wrote about her fave fall pieces enthusiastically, elaborating on why she loved them so much. “This material, and really everything about this sweater. Have you ordered yours yet?? I’m wearing it with the Marisol boot cuts, they go with EVERYTHING!!”. View this post on Instagram A...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
pymnts

Today in Retail: Luxury Brands Embrace Resale; Cyber Monday Sales Fall for First Time in a Decade

In today’s top retail news, luxury brands are actively curating their own selections of secondhand items to attract their niche of customers, while the new omicron coronavirus variant is threatening retail’s recovery. Also, Cyber Monday sales fell year-over-year to below $11 billion, and Twitter’s new CEO has his work cut out for him when it comes to social commerce.
RETAIL
CNN

Man-made diamonds are the new engagement ring trend

New York (CNN Business) — For many couples who recently cemented their commitment to each other with an engagement, the choice of ring featured not natural but man-made gemstones — including the center diamond. While a diamond continues to be the most popular type of engagement stone, nearly one in...
BEAUTY & FASHION
New York Post

Where to buy resale designer handbags and clothing: Chanel to Hermes

Reduce, reuse, recycle… and resell. With luxury goods, this is the new way to shop. Not only are you giving a second life to incredible designer handbags and clothing, but you get to save some money in the process and get to take home Chanel, Prada, Gucci and more for a fraction of the retail price.
APPAREL
Us Weekly

These Bestselling Sneakers From Zappos Will Put a Spring in Your Step

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. In the past few years, sneakers have become our go-to shoe. Why torture yourself in stilettos when you could be treating your feet to the comfort of kicks? Running shoes are the versatile look of the moment. You can rock this carefree footwear from the gym to the grocery store and even to girls’ night out. And did you know that experts recommend replacing your sneakers every six-to-eight months? If you’re overdue for an upgrade, we found some running shoes that run circles around the competition.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Gray Sweatshirts

Gray sweatshirts are as plain as clothing gets — and that’s exactly why we love them. In their exceptional simplicity, the best gray sweatshirts come in handy for just about every activity. If you’re headed out, that plain gray sweatshirt will add some stylish warmth to any outfit; throw it on with jeans and a denim jacket, on top of gym shorts, or even under a blazer for winter date nights. Related: How to Find the Right Denim Fit for You Alternatively, If you’re spending a day in — maybe working from home or lounging on Sunday — the best gray sweatshirts lend...
APPAREL
People

This 48-Hour Ugg Sale Is So Good, We Thought It Was a Mistake

The temperatures are dropping, the leaves are falling, and the twinkling lights are popping up in cities across the nation. That can only mean one thing: It's the holiday season, baby! Holiday season, or well, Ugg season, as we like to call it in the fashion world. The iconic cold-weather shoe is a year-round footwear staple, but the minute the temps hit the low 60s, it's like an influx of Uggs, Uggs, Uggs, everywhere you go.
APPAREL
Insider

Insider

209K+
Followers
18K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy