ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Garic: LSU football swung for the fences. With Brian Kelly hire, they 'hit a home run'

By Kristian Garic
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mmrWi_0dBTQokQ00

LSU has been in search of a new head football coach since the middle of October, and athletic director Scott Woodward never stopped swinging for the fences. In doing so, he hit this LSU football hire out of the park.

Brian Kelly is a home run. It's the opposite of what LSU has had in their previous two coaches. Kelly brings stability. He brings a winning culture and as impressive a winning resume you could hope for after more than a decade with Notre Dame.

"That cat can coach!" said NFL and college football analyst Mike Detillier, impressed greatly by the hire.

"He instantly restores credibility back to the program," Detillier said.

Kelly is known as a no-nonsense guy.

"He's gonna have a clean program that wins and parents are going to love send their son to play for Coach Kelly," said the Cajun Cannon Bobby Hebert.

Kelly is highly respected around the country and widely thought of as one of the best coaches in college football. Some skeptics will point to his inability to win a national championship, but if you're only pulling from the group of title winners, your net for a new head coach wouldn't be cast very wide.

"If that is only knock on him, did Nick Saban, Les Miles, and Coach O win a national championship prior to arriving in Baton Rouge?" Hebert said. "Listen, Brian Kelly is going to win down here. Great facilities, recruiting, support, talent he's going to have everything at his disposal."

I read this hire pretty simply. Woodward wanted maturity and a grown-up in the room. Kelly is exactly that. Time will tell if the new LSU coaching era comes with the success required of any coach in Baton Rouge, but the early signs are there.

I'm more excited about this hire than than any other in LSU history, and that includes Nick Saban. At that point Saban was an up-and-coming coach. Kelly is an established winner.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
New Orleans, LA
College Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Les Miles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#College Football#American Football#Lsu#Notre Dame#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
WWL-AMFM

Scoot: Can a pair of shoes jinx the Saints?

Intellectually, I know that my shoes, or any clothing item, do not have any special powers to control the wins and losses of the Saints, BUT, there is a part of me that feels like I need to make a change.
NFL
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy