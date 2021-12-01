The Lincoln Ware Rewind: Is LeBron Lying?
In today’s episode, Lincoln talks about the top news from the tri-state and across the world.
- Cincinnati: Warm Weather Is On The Way For The Next Couple Of Days
- OHIO: Murder charges against Jason Meade filed in death of Casey Goodson Jr.
- Serena Williams To Release Her First Children’s Book, “The Adventures Of Qai Qai”
- Here’s What You Need To Know About Jessica Watkins, The First Black Woman That Will Live On The International Space Station
- Symone Sanders Resigning As Kamala Harris’ Press Secretary Amid Reported Questions About VP’s Future
- Mary J. Blige Looked Stunning As She Dropped Gems On ‘Tamron Hall Show’: ‘I Feel Amazing’
- Hard Drive Of 2Pac’s Former Bodyguard To Be Auctioned Containing Late Rapper’s Rare Music & Photos
- Wendy Williams Spotted Leaving A Wellness Center In Miami, Says She’s ‘Doing Fabulous’
- Juicy J Says Heroin, Meth, Cocaine & Other Drug Use Contributed To Three 6 Mafia Split
