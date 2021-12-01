ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Lincoln Ware Rewind: Is LeBron Lying?

By Nia Noelle
101.5 The BUZZ
101.5 The BUZZ
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3koAtu_0dBTPjIa00

In today’s episode, Lincoln talks about the top news from the tri-state and across the world.

Are Beyoncé & Mariah Carey A Match For VERZUZ?

Following viral VERZUZ battles with Brandy versus Monica, Ashanti versus Keyshia Cole, Erykah Badu versus Jill Scott and most recently Chaka Khan vs Stephanie Mills, it now appears the masses want to see two more R&B divas go hit for hit: pop queens Mariah Carey and Beyoncé.
Cincinnati: The Winton Woods Warriors Are STATE CHAMPS!!!!

The Winton Woods Warriors went to Canton, Ohio, and handled their business. They came back to Cincinnati with the State Championship. Congrats, you guys deserved it. What a long and hard-fought season!! https://twitter.com/OHSAASports/status/1466611132873981956?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1466611132873981956%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox19.com%2F2021%2F12%2F03%2Fwinton-woods-wins-division-ii-football-title%2F
