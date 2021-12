Ruminating on memories of a past relationship is a dangerous place to get stuck, but what happens when it’s your subconscious that keeps pulling you back in? 19-year-old singer-songwriter Alix Page’s latest single “Radiohead” is a case study on the ghost of relationships past and all that’s been left in its wreckage. Pulled from her upcoming debut EP Old News, out in January, the melancholic single arrives with an emotionally simmering music video seeping into the feeling of having your favorite band ruined by an ex that your mind just won’t let go of, even when you sleep.

