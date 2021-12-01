ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Pressing Replay: How Artists in 2021 Are Bringing Back That Signature '80s Sound

By Chanel Vargas
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Image Source: Getty / JMEnternational, Getty / Kevin Mazur, Getty / Denise Truscello. Click through your recommended TikTok sounds and you might find Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" sandwiched between Doja Cat's "Say So" and MGMT's "Little Dark Age." Even for those who weren't alive to hear these hits on the radio firsthand,...

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Doja Cat Drops Enchanting Visuals for "Woman"

Doja Cat, who recently claimed she is no longer enjoying her music career, has released the music video for her hit sensation, “Woman.” Fresh off of her GRAMMY-nominated album Planet Her, “Woman” has become the leading single and now gets its own music video, starring the singer-songwriter, actress, dancer, and model Teyana Taylor along with actress and model Guetcha, with direction from Janelle Monáe and H.E.R.’s childartiste.
CELEBRITIES
The FADER

8485 is underground pop music’s cheat code

The experimental artist is moving between genres and building a world of her own from scratch. “I definitely want to leave the fourth wall as unbroken as possible.” 8485 returns to this principle throughout our Zoom conversation, each time polite but firm. Her reticence in discussing any concrete details about herself — her name, age, and where she lives are all off limits — is rooted in her dedication to the fictional backstory she and the collective Helix Tears have devised. Her interest in the 8485 “lore” comes as she builds a cult following in the hyperpop/digicore spheres and, with her gorgeous EP plague town, moves beyond those genres.
MUSIC
NYLON

Miley Cyrus & MGK Respond To Being Snubbed By The Grammys

The Grammy Awards are around the corner and they’re already off to a rocky start. The Recording Academy released its list of nominations for the 2022 ceremony, and though many wonderful artists were recognized, as always, others were snubbed. Amongst the forgotten were Miley Cyrus and Machine Gun Kelly, and based on their reactions it’s safe to say neither are too happy about it.
CELEBRITIES
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Selling Country Music Album Of All time

No one is certain where or when country music got its start. The first commercial country music album was recorded in 1922, and the genre’s popularity surged within ten years, according to George Jones. Today, it is a multi-billion dollar part of the overall music industry in America. Star Garth Brooks has sold 157 million […]
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Joan Jett
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Cyndi Lauper
Person
Stevie Nicks
Music Week

Olivia Rodrigo tops Apple Music's biggest songs of the year

Olivia Rodrigo had the two biggest songs of the year on Apple Music in the UK. Based on streaming data for the UK, Olivia Rodrigo’s Good 4 U was No.1 followed by Drivers License at No.2. Ed Sheeran’s Bad Habits was at No.3. Olivia Rodrigo has also made an impact...
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

Simon Neil and Gone Fishing Effects are bringing back his BOOOOOM / BLAST signature overdrive/fuzz pedal

Biffy Clyro’s Simon Neil and Gone Fishing Effects have teamed up once again for a second edition of his hugely successful signature BOOOOM / BLAST overdrive and fuzz pedal. Described as the loudest effects pedal on the market, the BOOOOM / BLAST is designed and hand-built by Richard ‘Churd’ Pratt with Neil, and it is a one-stop shop for some wild electric guitar tones.
ENTERTAINMENT
The FADER

FKA twigs and Central Cee share “Measure of a Man” music video

FKA twigs began her journey to experimental pop auteur on the back of a remarkable string of music videos, and it's rare that her more recent output is anything less than impressive. Her latest visuals are for "Measure of a Man," her grime-ified James Bond theme for the upcoming spy film The King's Man, out December 22. Lots of videos for movie soundtrack singles can lean too heavily on the thing it's promoting, a trap "Measure of a Man" evades thanks primarily to twigs' incredible dancing across director Diana Kunst's stylized settings.
MUSIC
Elite Daily

Miley Had The Most Rock-And-Roll Reaction To The Grammys Snubbing Her

ICYMI, the Recording Academy officially released its complete list of 2022 Grammy nominations on Nov. 23, and some names were missing from the list. Among the artists who weren’t recognized for their recent album releases was Miley Cyrus, and the singer didn’t hold back when it came to detailing how she felt about the choice. Shortly after the Academy released the list, Miley Cyrus tweeted about the Grammys snubbing Plastic Hearts, and her response was everything you’d hope for.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Music#Music Industry#Pop Music#Roxy Music#Music Video#Getty Jmenternational#Billboard
mxdwn.com

Tink Shares Aesthetic New Video For “Might Let You” Featuring Davido

Rapper-Singer Tink released a music video for her song “Might Let You” featuring Davido from her Heat of the Moment album in a smooth wind and grind club banger. The groove of the song contains a notable sample of “Bumpy’s Lament” by Soul Mann and the Brothers, also noted in “Bag Lady” by Erykah Badu, and for those who prefer “Xxplosive” by Dr. Dre. Whichever you choose, the song association can elevate any musical experience, especially a song about a sexy encounter, the core of many great songs, and this one delivers. This is one song you will want to enjoy with a partner at home or in the club.
CELEBRITIES
The Week

The dreamy music video aesthetics of Licorice Pizza

When Paul Thomas Anderson arrived on the Hollywood scene in the late 1990s, it was common for filmmakers to cut their teeth in the field of music videos. But while some of his contemporaries like David Fincher and Spike Jonze started in that world before jumping to features, much of Anderson's own music video career came a bit later, and usually with personal ties. He directed multiple videos for then-girlfriend Fiona Apple; one for Aimee Mann, whose song "Save Me" was written for Anderson's 1999 film Magnolia; and a series for Radiohead, whose Jonny Greenwood has scored all of Anderson's later films (and whose album Junun Anderson documented with a making-of film). Most recently, Anderson has directed or co-directed a long run of videos for the pop-rock band Haim.
MUSIC
wrti.org

The 50 Best Albums of 2021

If the year presently coming to a close was a dance, it'd be a hesitant shuffle, tentative steps toward — or heyyyy, maybe away from? — an uncertain future. So maybe that's why, when we sat down together to discuss which albums we loved the most over the course of 2021, NPR Music's staff and contributors found ourselves drawn to albums by artists making breakthroughs, moving forward with clarity, without balking at the obstacles falling in their way. Our list of the year's 50 best is topped by an album that was unmatched in concept, songwriting or performance, but it had so much good company. Everywhere on this list you'll find the thrill of artistic revelation, musicians finding themselves, willing something new into reality. There's plenty of fun, but little escapism. Many of these albums are stacked with great songs, but these aren't snacks. Even when slight they are composed, with a sense of purpose. This is nourishment. Look around. You'll find something fortifying to build you up for the road ahead. (As a bonus, you can find our list of the 100 Best Songs of 2021 here.)
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Music
musicinminnesota.com

The Best Rock Bands of All Time

Rock n roll enthusiasts know that the group that suggests that the genre has lost its relevance has lost good taste. When you listen to some of the best rock bands of all time, it becomes clear that rock music is sure to ace the test of time and will live as long as the people who rock live on the planet. In this article, we will look at some of the best rock bands that rocked the face of the earth with their rock n roll music and talent. Let’s roll, shall we?
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Rolling Stones’ 8 Greatest Hits

In a career spanning nearly 60 years, The Rolling Stones have released 30 albums and released nearly 450 songs—and recorded plenty more. Throughout the 1960s and ’70s, the Stones saw their most peaks on the charts with a batch of No. 1 hits from their first U.S. hit “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” and the stark 1966 anthem of “Paint It, Black”—the comma in the title added by the band’s label Decca at the time—the first single off the Stones’ fourth album Aftermath, to the balladry of their 1973 number one single “Angie,” a song Keith Richards may have written about Angela Bowie, Angie Dickinson, or his daughter Angela.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

18 New Songs Out Today

BORN WITHOUT BONES - "TOGETHER WE'LL RING IN THE NEW YEAR" (MOTION CITY SOUNDTRACK) Milford, MA emo band Born Without Bones are gearing up to ring in 2022 with NYE, an EP featuring covers of three New Year's-themed songs: The Zombies' "This Will Be Our Year," Death Cab For Cutie's "The New Year," and Motion City Soundtrack's "Together We'll Ring In The New Year." The Motion City Soundtrack cover is out now, and BWB do a lot of justice to it. The full EP comes out December 28 via Pure Noise.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Watch Chlöe Perform “Have Mercy” at 2021 AMAs

Chlöe, best known as Chloe Bailey of the sister duo Chloe x Halle—was among the performers tonight at the 2021 American Music Awards. She took the AMAs stage with a performance of her solo single “Have Mercy.” Watch it happen below. Chlöe previously performed the song on The Tonight Show...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
31K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy