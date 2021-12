Ohio University Libraries is excited to announce the new Innovate + Collaborate webpage that celebrates some of the most impactful partnerships from the last year. Six collaborations are honored on the new webpage: the Sustainability Film Series, which provides free documentary screenings to the public; Pages from the Past, a 3D printing initiative that created models of three Mahn Center artifacts; the Biblia Latina and Latin Tutorials, four interactive Latin and manuscript tutorials for students; Ohio Open Library hosting of MFA Theses, which made MFA students’ work more accessible; the One Button Studio in Alden Library for faculty and staff to easily create professional video and audio recordings; and the Law and Colonialism Course, where librarians and faculty created an in-depth research experience for students.

ATHENS, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO