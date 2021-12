The office of Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (R) asked the state health department on Nov. 1 to study how mask mandates affected COVID-19 numbers in the state, and the health department responded Nov. 3 that its analysis found they saved lives and reduced the spread of the coronavirus. But that analysis wasn't made public until nonprofit news organizations obtained it through a public records request, The New York Times reports.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO