During the COVID-19 lockdowns, many people spent their time baking bread or watching Netflix. Others, like 17-year-old Mariella Satow, spent their time changing the world!. Mariella has dual citizenship between the U.S. and the U.K. At the start of the pandemic, she happened to be in New York, and she couldn’t leave due to travel restrictions. Getting up at the crack of dawn to go to online school back in England meant she had a lot of free time in the afternoons, so she decided to learn American Sign Language.

