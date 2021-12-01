ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers' Pat Freiermuth: Practices fully

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Freiermuth (concussion) was listed as a full practice participant Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site...

www.cbssports.com

behindthesteelcurtain.com

Pat Freiermuth has a shot at surpassing all of Heath Miller’s rookie stats

Any time you can put yourself in a conversation with a franchise’s G.O.A.T. at a position, you know you have done a really good job. So far that’s exactly what Steelers rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth has been able to did in his inaugural season. Freiermuth was the highest tight end selection of the Pittsburgh Steelers since they took Heath Miller in the first round back in 2005, and his on field success matches their high draft selections. The Penn State alum has been putting up yards, receptions, and scores like nobody’s business and has a real shot at surpassing the legendary Steelers tight end in some key receiving categories.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Film Room: Pat Freiermuth Continues Strong Rookie Campaign In Loss To Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers traveled to Cincinnati Sunday afternoon for a division clash with the Bengals with hopes of getting right back into the thick of it for the AFC North crown. Those hopes were quickly diminished as the Bengals put it on Pittsburgh early, jumping out to a 31-3 lead by intermission and finished the day handing the Steelers a miserable 41-10 loss. It was Pittsburgh’s biggest loss the Steelers have taken in years, showing little fight on the defensive side of the football as well as incompetent play on the offensive side of the ball to sustain any sort of steady play running the football.
NFL
NBC Sports

Pat Freiermuth in concussion protocol

Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth is in concussion protocol, coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday. He played 47 of 62 snaps in Sunday’s loss to the Bengals and caught four passes for 40 yards and a touchdown. For the season, the second-round choice has caught 40 passes for 327 yards and...
NFL
Steelers Depot

2021 Stock Watch – TE Pat Freiermuth – Stock Up

Now that the regular season has begun, following yet another year of disappointment, a fourth consecutive season with no postseason victories, it’s time to take stock of where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand. Specifically where Steelers players stand individually based on what we have seen and are seeing over the course of the offseason and the regular season as it plays out. We will also be reviewing players based on their previous season and their prospects for the future. A stock evaluation can take a couple of different approaches and I’ll try to make clear my reasoning. In some cases, it will be based on more long-term trends. In other instances, it will be a direct response to something that just happened. Because of this, we can and will see a player more than once over the course of the season as we move forward.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Steelers Depot

Steelers Week 12 Postgame Injury Report: Spillane, Freiermuth Being Evaluated

Injuries to insult in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 41-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday afternoon. In recapping the game, Mike Tomlin went through the post-game injury report. He said LB Robert Spillane is being evaluated with a knee injury while TE Pat Freiermuth is being evaluated for a concussion. “On...
NFL
NBC Sports

Joe Haden ruled out, Pat Freiermuth set to play

The Steelers will be without cornerback Joe Haden again this weekend. Haden has missed the last two games with an ankle injury and he didn’t practice at all this week. That made it unsurprising to learn that the Steelers ruled him out for Sunday’s game against the Ravens. The Steelers...
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers Injury Report: Joe Haden still out for practice on Thursday

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in their second day of on-filed preparation for their second-straight AFC North game as they return home from a two-game road stretch. As the Steelers take the practice field for the second time this week to prepare for the Baltimore Ravens, two new names were on the injury list. In the second injury report of the week courtesy of the Steelers PR department, there was one player who was limited and three who did not practice.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Shares Tuesday Update On Pat Freiermuth

The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered arguably the team’s most embarrassing loss of the Mike Tomlin era over the weekend against the Cincinnati Bengals. Cincinnati dominated from the opening whistle en route to a 41-10 victory. Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers offense failed to find any rhythm and the defense struggled to stop the Bengals through the air and on the ground.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Fantasy TE Tiers and Streamers Week 14: Pat Freiermuth (again), Tyler Conklin, and Evan Engram should be streamed

Week 14 is what we like to call “important.” The fantasy football playoffs start next week, making this weekend a make-or-break for many fantasy managers. If you’ve been playing the streaming game this year, there’s no point in stopping now. Let’s get a head start on our preparations with our Week 14 TE tiers and streamers.
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers Sign Defensive Tackle From Saints Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed defensive tackle Montravius Adams from the New Orleans Saints practice squad, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Adams played in five games this season, including one start, and has recorded seven tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass deflection. He's played in 50 career games, including four starts.
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin not interested in making practices more 'fun'

The Pittsburgh Steelers have dropped two consecutive games and fell to 5-5-1 on the season via this past Sunday's 41-10 blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh wide receiver Chase Claypool generated headlines coming off that result when he said adding music to midweek practice sessions could make them "more fun" for all involved.
NFL
CBS Sports

Steelers' Kevin Rader: Promoted from practice squad

Rader was promoted to the Steelers' active roster Tuesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports. Rader was active in Week 9 against the Bears, making a one-yard catch on his only snap. The Youngstown State product has been with the team since 2019, appearing in one other game in 2020. With Eric Ebron (knee) likely to miss extended time, Rader will provide depth behind Pat Freiermuth and Zach Gentry.
NFL
NESN

Patriots Practice Notes: Pats Far Healthier Than Banged-Up Titans

FOXBORO, Mass. — Some assorted notes and observations from Wednesday’s New England Patriots practice outside Gillette Stadium:. — The New England Patriots had perfect attendance from their 53-man roster for the second straight day. The only player not spotted during the open media portion of practice was practice squad outside linebacker Tashawn Bower.
NFL
steelersnow.com

Steelers Release Practice Squad QB James Morgan

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released quarterback James Morgan from their practice squad, the team announced on Tuesday. Morgan, 24, was signed by the team last Monday to serve as an extra arm while quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was on the COVID-19 Reserve List and was forced to miss practice all last week.
NFL

