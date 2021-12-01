ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Eagles' DeVonta Smith: Dealing with non-COVID-19 illness

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Smith was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report due...

www.cbssports.com

firstsportz.com

Watch: Marshon Lattimore Spoons Up DeVonta Smith After Tackling Him

In a high-scoring affair, the Philadelphia Eagles managed to secure a 40-29 victory, thanks to an exultant display from them in the first three quarters. Despite the New Orleans Saints rallying around in the final quarter of the game, the sting still fell short of the finishing line and the Eagles managed to secure a 5-6 win.
NFL
FanSided

DeVonta Smith has an interesting pre-game ritual before Eagles home games

There’s nothing like playing football in the City of Brotherly Love as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. Whether you’re a proven veteran or a wet-behind-the-ears rookie, the spotlight burns brightly. You’re constantly under the microscope. Just ask DeVonta Smith (though his take on this might be more intense). For...
NFL
GQMagazine

The Real-Life Diet of DeVonta Smith, Who Swears by Pregame McDonalds

Bean Pole. Too skinny. bone thin. Can he sustain the physicality?. The criticism surrounding DeVonta Smith before the Philadelphia Eagles traded two spots up to select him with the 10th overall pick was nothing new to the Amite, Louisiana native. These criticisms have never made much sense given what he's been able to do with his six-foot, 170-pound frame. He concluded a decorated collegiate career by becoming the first receiver in two decades to win the Heisman Trophy after leading the NCAA in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns while helping lead Alabama to a National Championship.
WORKOUTS
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Why DeVonta Smith, Eagles receivers enjoy run blocking as much as the massive Jordan Mailata

PHILADELPHIA – J.J. Arcega-Whiteside's 23-yard reception late in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints last Sunday was almost as surprising as it was important. The reception gave the Eagles a first down near midfield with 6:25 remaining, and it came just after the Saints had scored 15 straight points to cut the Eagles' lead down to 11 points.
NFL
NBC Sports

DeVonta Smith gets first crack at Giants team that wanted him

You have probably seen the videos of furious Giants fans on draft night after the Eagles traded up to draft DeVonta Smith. Well, Smith has seen them too. “They’re all funny,” Smith said this week. “Overall, I’m glad to be a Philadelphia Eagle. Glad to be here.”. For the Giants,...
NFL
NBC Sports

DeVonta Smith adjusts to life in a run-first offense

The more they run, the less they throw, and the Eagles’ new-found running attack has meant fewer targets for every receiver, tight end and running back on the roster. There just aren't very many passes to go around. The Eagles have gone from 37 pass attempts per game through the...
NFL
Yardbarker

A No. 1 WR Who Likes Blocking in Run Game? Count DeVonta Smith In

The irony of this run-first offense the Eagles have thrived in for a month now is that they spent their last two first-round picks on pass catchers. The 2021 pick, DeVonta Smith has separated himself from the 2020 pick, Jalen Reagor, in the offense, though, biding his time waiting for a pass to be thrown his way.
NFL
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles notebook: Giants’ Joe Judge heaps praise on DeVonta Smith; Davion Taylor heads to injured reserve (UPDATE)

PHILADELPHIA — In the build-up to this year’s draft, the Giants were heavily linked to wide receiver DeVonta Smith. Set up with the 11th overall pick, the Giants watched as Smith slowly but surely fell down the board, only for the Eagles, their NFC East rivals, to jump them via a trade with the Dallas Cowboys to select the wideout with the 10th overall pick.
NFL
Mercury

DeVonta Smith’s snap count not something for Eagles fans to shout about

There is something to be said for player snap count totals. They don’t mean anything after a win, but mean everything following a loss and always are the preferred check-in for conspiracy theorists. Take the outrage over Quez Watkins’ 55 snaps, 48 for Jalen Reagor and only 44 for fellow...
NFL
Yardbarker

DeVonta Smith on Heisman Trophy, Nick Sirianni on Snap Counts for WRs

It couldn’t have worked out any better for DeVonta Smith. The Eagles are on a bye and that means for the third straight week, the rookie wide receiver will head to the New York City area, only this time it won’t be to play a game like the previous two weeks when his team played the Giants and Jets.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

DeVonta Smith joins criticism of Alabama's Iron Bowl offense

Alabama Football coverage presented by — DeVonta Smith was among the Alabama faithful wondering why the Crimson Tide offense struggled so much in the first half at Auburn. Bill O’Brien received plenty of criticism from Alabama fans as the offensive coordinator couldn’t seem to find answers. Smith didn’t refer to O’Brien specifically, but instead, the way the plays unfolded.
ALABAMA STATE
phillyvoice.com

Eytan Shander: DeVonta Smith isn't enough, the Eagles need to give Jalen Hurts real weapons

Hey, not sure if you heard, but the Eagles are running the ball. They did it again against the Giants, they just didn’t do it enough, but they still did it. They still ran for over 200 yards, punishing another run defense. The offensive line continues to physically move opposing defenders out of the way, creating gaping holes for any back toting the ball. Even Jalen Hurts made up for his arm with some huge runs.
NFL

