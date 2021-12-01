Eagles' DeVonta Smith: Dealing with non-COVID-19 illness

Bean Pole. Too skinny. bone thin. Can he sustain the physicality?. The criticism surrounding DeVonta Smith before the Philadelphia Eagles traded two spots up to select him with the 10th overall pick was nothing new to the Amite, Louisiana native. These criticisms have never made much sense given what he's been able to do with his six-foot, 170-pound frame. He concluded a decorated collegiate career by becoming the first receiver in two decades to win the Heisman Trophy after leading the NCAA in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns while helping lead Alabama to a National Championship.

