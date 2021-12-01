Giants' John Ross: Sits out practice

Ross (illness/quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ Advance Media reports. Ross has been limited by a non-COVID illness in practice throughout the week, in addition to a quadriceps injury. That's been a common theme in New York's receiving corps of late, as both Sterling Shepard and Kadarius Toney are doubtful with quadriceps injuries of their own, and Toney has an oblique issue on top of that. Assuming Ross plays while both Shepard and Toney sit, he would likely compete for the No. 3 wide receiver role with Collin Johnson and possibly Pharoh Cooper, who was called up from the Giants' practice squad last week and played more snaps than either Ross or Johnson.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO