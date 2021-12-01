ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants' John Ross: Sits out practice

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Ross (illness) was a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report, Dan Salomone of the...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Giants' John Ross: Larger role possibly on tap

Ross (quad) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Ross has been nursing the injury for weeks but has yet to miss a game with the injury. He put in limited practices all week, and, if the Washington product is able to go, he could line up as the Giants' third receiver with Sterling Shepard out and Kadarius Toney doubtful with quad issues of their own.
NFL
Yardbarker

Giants Add TE Deon Yelder to Practice Squad

The Giants signed tight end Deon Yelder to their practice squad. Yelder, 6-foot-4 and 265 pounds, played his college ball at Western Kentucky as a walk-on. After redshirting his freshman year, he saw his first action as a sophomore but did not catch a pass until his junior season. Yelder...
NFL
numberfire.com

Sterling Shepard (quad) still not practicing for Giants

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (quad) did not practice Wednesday for Week 12 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Shepard hasn't played since Week 8 and it's unclear when he's expected to return. Kadarius Toney (quad) also picked up a DNP to start the week, but the Giants may have just been giving him a maintenance day after playing Monday night. Kenny Golladay and Darius Slayton would be the top receivers versus Philadelphia if Shepard and Toney are both out.
NFL
USA Today

Giants activate Pharoh Cooper, Steven Parker from practice squad

The New York Giants have officially activated wide receiver/return man Pharoh Cooper and defensive back Steven Parker from their practice squad. Cooper is a COVID-19 replacement for safety Logan Ryan, while Parker is a standard elevation. The Giants signed Cooper to the practice squad earlier this month and elevated him...
NFL
CBS Sports

Giants' Sterling Shepard: Doesn't practice Thursday

Shepard (quadriceps) was a non-participant on Thursday's injury report. Since straining his left quadriceps Nov. 1 at Kansas City, Shepard hasn't practiced and fortunately has missed only two games due to the Giants' bye landing in Week 10. There was a positive development Wednesday when he joined his position mates on the side prior to practice, but he's yet to mix into any drills. Both Shepard and Kadarius Toney (quadriceps) have logged DNPs this week, so Kenny Golladay and Darius Slayton are the healthiest of the team's top four wide receivers at the moment.
NFL
CBS Sports

Giants' Kyle Rudolph: On track to sit out Sunday

Rudolph (ankle), who is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Eagles, won't play in the contest, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. The Giants will officially rule Rudolph out when he's included on the team's Week 12 inactive list, which will be released 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Duggan posits that the absences of Rudolph and Kaden Smith may prompt the Giants to use an offensive lineman as a "jumbo" tight end on downs where pass-catching specialist Evan Engram checks out of the contest.
NFL
CBS Sports

Giants' John Ross: Remains sidelined Thursday

Ross (illness) missed a second consecutive practice Thursday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Ross is dealing with a non-COVID illness. If he's able to return in any capacity Friday, that would put Ross on track to suit up Sunday in Miami, where he could play an expanded role if Sterling Shepard and Kadarius Toney remain out due to their respective quadriceps injuries.
NFL
CBS Sports

Giants' Kyle Rudolph: Does not practice Wednesday

Rudolph (ankle) missed practice Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Rudolph sat out the Giants' Week 12 win over the Eagles with the same injury, so missing any practice time leading up to Week 13 is worth monitoring. With fellow tight end Kaden Smith (knee) also dealing with an injury, Chris Myarick could be looking at a significant boost in opportunity Sunday.
NFL
fastphillysports.com

EAGLES SLAY (CONCUSSION) PRACTICED TODAY FOR GIANTS SUNDAY!

Darius Slay is making progress in his concussion protocol and was a limited practice participant today, which means he is a likely go for Sunday at the Giants. He didn’t practice on Wednesday but was with the team for their walkthrough. Before he can play on Sunday against the Giants...
NFL
CBS Sports

Giants' John Ross: On extensive Week 13 injury report

Ross (illness/quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ Advance Media reports. Ross has been limited by a non-COVID illness in practice throughout the week, in addition to a quadriceps injury. That's been a common theme in New York's receiving corps of late, as both Sterling Shepard and Kadarius Toney are doubtful with quadriceps injuries of their own, and Toney has an oblique issue on top of that. Assuming Ross plays while both Shepard and Toney sit, he would likely compete for the No. 3 wide receiver role with Collin Johnson and possibly Pharoh Cooper, who was called up from the Giants' practice squad last week and played more snaps than either Ross or Johnson.
NFL
Yardbarker

Giants Sign DB Natrell Jamerson to Practice Squad

The Giants announced they signed defensive back Natrell Jamerson to the practice squad. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound Jamerson is a safety who played his college ball at Wisconsin, where he also handled some return duties. Jamerson was initially drafted by the Saints in the fifth round of the 2018 draft but...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Giants Tried Out Nine Players

The New York Giants brought in nine free agents for tryouts on Monday, according to Aaron Wilson. The Giants have dealt with a number of injuries to their skill position players and offensive linemen this year, so it’s not surprising to see them searching for depth. Dolegala, 25, signed with...
NFL
NJ.com

NFL rumors: Titans sign ex-Giants wide receiver to practice squad

The Tennessee Titans announced Tuesday they signed former New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate to the team’s practice squad. It was one of 13 roster moves announced by the Titans, who have a two-game lead over the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC South and lead the AFC with a record of 8-3.
NFL
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Today: Week 13 Preview includes injury updates, start/sit calls and more

You need luck on your side to find success in Fantasy, and those of you who started Tony Pollard on Thursday got a little bit lucky, because Pollard did not see the expanded role many were hoping for. Pollard ended up with nine touches while Ezekiel Elliott still had 15 despite his knee injury. So, it's safe to say you got lucky to get 15.4 PPR points from Pollard, because if it wasn't for his 58-yard touchdown run, it could have been an ugly game.
NFL
Popculture

New York Giants Fire Coach After Brutal Loss to Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The New York Giants have fired a coach after their 30-10 loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday Night. On Tuesday, the team announced they had fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett after less than two years on the job. The Giants offense has struggled this year, averaging 18.9 points per game this season, ranking 25th in the NFL. Last year, the offense ranked 31st in the league, averaging 17.5 points per game.
NFL

