Walnut Creek Approves Spending $2 Million For Retail Security Measures in Response to Thefts

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity leaders in Walnut Creek are deciding...

sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com

foxla.com

Walnut Creek OK's $2M on extra security downtown after Nordstrom heist

WALNUT CREEEK, Calif. - The Walnut Creek City Council voted on Wednesday to approve money for additional officers and resources for the downtown area after a mass robbery where nearly 100 masked thieves rushed into Nordstrom. and took about $125,000 in merchandise. Specifically, the council OK'd $2 million to go...
City
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4

Walnut Creek council approves downtown patrol beat

Walnut Creek council approves downtown patrol beat. Debt collectors can contact you on social media | Morning in America. Oscar Frayer Invitational to honor late Moreau Catholic basketball star. Alive & Free Movement aims to eliminate violence worldwide. State leaders respond to discovery of omicron variant in California, expect more...
CBS San Francisco

Walnut Creek City Council to Hold Special Meeting on Nordstrom Smash-and-Grab

WALNUT CREEK (BCN/CBS SF) — The Walnut Creek City Council will hold a special meeting Wednesday to discuss hiring five new police officers to patrol downtown in response to the Nov. 20 looting of Nordstrom by 90 masked bandits rushing the store just before closing, making off with about $125,000 in merchandise. One of three suspects arrested in the mob-style robbery pleaded not guilty to a series of felony charges in court on Monday. ALSO READ: Nervous Holiday Shoppers Find Barricades, More Police After Walnut Creek Smash-and-Grab Robberies Police said they found more than $2,000 worth of merchandise in 19-year-old Rodney Robinson’s car. Robinson was...
Footwear News

Retailers Ramp Up Holiday Shopping Safety Measures After Wave of Violence, Thefts

Several mall shootings this weekend have cast a shadow on the busy after-Thanksgiving rush to stores as some retailers across the country deal with flash mob robbery sprees that have put a damper on holiday cheer. On Friday, three people were shot, including a 10-year-old, and another three were injured during the subsequent evacuation at The Streets at Southpoint Mall in Durham, North Carolina, police said. All six people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews said during a news conference on Friday. Also on Friday, one person was hospitalized with serious injuries after being shot at a Tacoma,...
KRON4 News

Walnut Creek businesses close up early after Nordstrom theft

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – Nordstrom wasn’t the only store at Broadway Plaza that closed up early Monday. As many ten stores turned off the lights hours before their normal times. They say it was out of an abundance of caution of the wild scene that played out Saturday night. Shoppers trying to get inside […]
KRON4 News

San Jose officials pledge strong response to string of retail thefts

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – South Bay officials have outlined their plan to tackle the growing number of retail thefts threatening to disrupt holiday shopping. Officials pledge a strong response to the rash of retail thefts plaguing the Bay Area. “Investigators from all over the Bay Area and all over the state have already begun […]
davisvanguard.org

Three Arrested for Mass Retail ‘Smash & Grab’ Theft in Walnut Creek

WALNUT CREEK, CA — Three individuals have been arrested in connection to an organized retail theft last weekend at Nordstrom in Walnut Creek—just one of several “smash and grab” thefts at major retail outlets recently, including several in San Francisco. A Walnut Creek Police Dept. press release identified those in...
ABC10

California retail theft trend sparks demand for security guards

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Attorney General Rob Bonta announced on Friday that five people were arrested in one of the California's largest retail theft busts pleaded guilty to federal crimes has been been sentenced. In the Bay Area Friday, Bonta announced the sentencing of five people involved in an organized crime...
