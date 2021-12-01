Walnut Creek Approves Spending $2 Million For Retail Security Measures in Response to Thefts

Several mall shootings this weekend have cast a shadow on the busy after-Thanksgiving rush to stores as some retailers across the country deal with flash mob robbery sprees that have put a damper on holiday cheer. On Friday, three people were shot, including a 10-year-old, and another three were injured during the subsequent evacuation at The Streets at Southpoint Mall in Durham, North Carolina, police said. All six people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews said during a news conference on Friday. Also on Friday, one person was hospitalized with serious injuries after being shot at a Tacoma,...

DURHAM, NC ・ 8 DAYS AGO