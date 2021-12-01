Victim Identified, Arrests Made in Apartment Homicide

Richmond, Va. - Richmond Police detectives have identified the victim in yesterday’s homicide in the Belt Atlantic Apartment complex as Aaron Walker, 24, of Richmond.

At approximately 4:30 a.m., officers were called to the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike for the report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found an adult male, Walker, down and unresponsive, suffering from what was later determined to be a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death.

Detectives arrested an adult male, Rondell Davis, 18, a juvenile male, 17, and two juvenile females, 16. All suspects are from Richmond. At this time, they have all been charged with robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The three juveniles have been charged with murder. Additional charges are pending for Davis. The booking photo for Davis is attached.

Detectives believe robbery was the motive in this shooting.

Anyone with further information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hughes at (804) 646-3917 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.