Man dies days after being shot in southwest Denver; juvenile suspect arrested

Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background. carlballou

A man who was shot in southwest Denver on Saturday has died of his injuries, the Denver Police Department announced Wednesday.

Police said the shooting happened shortly after midnight in the 3600 block of West Linvale Place, a neighborhood near the former Colorado Heights University. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died days later.

A juvenile boy was arrested in connection with the shooting, police said.

The boy was initially arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault but the final charges against him will be determined by the Denver District Attorney’s Office, police said. With the victim’s death, the boy will likely face a first-degree murder charge.

Police have not released any additional details about what led up to the shooting or how the boy was identified as the suspected shooter.

“Because this involves a juvenile arrestee, and since we have handed the case over to the DA’s Office for consideration of formal charges, we are unable to release any additional information regarding the circumstances,” the police department said in a statement.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.

The victim’s identity will be release by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner after his family has been notified.