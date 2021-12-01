ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apopka, FL

UCF football commit Nikai Martinez makes impact at Apopka after injury return

By J.C. Carnahan, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10ZaXT_0dBTMjuH00
Apopka senior football player Nikai Martinez returned from injury during the final week of the regular season and has made a huge impact for the Blue Darters this postseason. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel

Nikai Martinez never strayed far from his Apopka football teammates this fall while rehabbing a knee injury suffered in the opening game of the season.

The athletic 5-foot-11, 175-pound senior cornerback adapted to a new leadership role while sidelined. That, combined with his return to the lineup, continues to benefit the Blue Darters in the playoffs.

“He stayed involved and mentored our younger players and tried to keep the energy and the focus of the team on track during his time away,” Apopka coach Jeff Rolson said. “It was a tough situation having him go down that quick, but we’re blessed to be able to have him back.”

Martinez, a UCF commit, made his return in time for senior night vs. rival Wekiva on Nov. 5 and his impact has provided a boost for the team ever since. He scored Apopka’s first touchdowns in each of the past two games via long interception returns during postseason road wins at St. Johns Bartram Trail and Sanford Seminole.

The Blue Darters (11-2) travel again to face Treasure Coast (10-1) in a Class 8A state semifinal game Friday at South County Stadium in Port St. Lucie. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

In other semifinal games involving area teams, Jones (11-2) plays at Pensacola Pine Forest (11-1) in 6A at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time and Orlando Christian Prep (10-1) hosts Jacksonville Trinity Christian (8-4) in 2A at Foundation Academy in Winter Garden.

Martinez has made huge plays in the playoffs throughout his career as part of a senior class that is competing in its third consecutive semifinal game. The Blue Darters finished state runners-up in 2019.

As a freshman in 2018, he intercepted an Oviedo pass in the end zone to preserve a 35-28 win in the region quarterfinal round. He returned an interception for a touchdown vs. Lutz Steinbrenner in the state semifinals as a sophomore.

Last year, Martinez intercepted a total of four passes in back-to-back playoff games and then made a crucial block on a field goal attempt in a region final. He continues to be a threat on special teams, as he was last week while blocking an extra-point attempt at Seminole.

“The job is not done, of course, but just to be able to get past [Seminole] and earn another week is a blessing,” Martinez said after the game.

“The biggest change since he’s been back, there seems to be a desire and a hunger from him to carry us and do great things down the stretch,” Rolson said. “He’s demonstrating tremendous leadership and backing it up with his play on the field.”

Martinez appears to be competing with a renewed sense of enthusiasm since his return. It was noticeable in his mannerisms between plays and evident each time the ball was snapped last week, and that approach has ultimately been fueled by being back in the huddle with his teammates.

“It was about getting back on the field with my team,” Martinez said of his rehab. “I love these boys with everything. Me not being able to be on the field and just having to watch from the sideline, it actually made me a better leader.”

This article originally appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email J.C. Carnahan at jcarnahan@orlandosentinel.com .

Comments / 0

Related
Orlando Sentinel

FHSAA football state championship matchups

Here is the schedule for FHSAA football state championship games. Three classification finals for smaller schools will be played this week in Tallahassee. The five finals for larger schools will be the following week in Fort Lauderdale. Teams are listed with their win-loss records. Home teams are on the bottom line. Previous scoreboards: Playoffs state semifinals | Playoffs Week 3 | Playoffs ...
APOPKA, FL
Orlando Sentinel

FSU linebackers coach Chris Marve leaves for promotion at Virginia Tech

Florida State linebackers coach Chris Marve is leaving the Seminoles program to join Brent Pry’s staff at Virginia Tech, where he’ll assume the role of Hokies defensive coordinator. Marve, 32, spent the past two seasons in Tallahassee as part of Mike Norvell’s coaching staff. He helped guide FSU’s run defense, which went from allowing 199 yards per game in 2020 to 147 yards this past season. ...
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Sentinel

Johnny Dawkins wants UCF men’s basketball to clean up act instead of celebrating blowout win

The UCF men’s basketball team led by nearly 30 points at halftime in route to an 81-45 win over Bethune-Cookman this past weekend. Still, the performance was far from perfect in the eyes of Knights coach Johnny Dawkins, notably the 18 turnovers. Dawkins wants his team to avoid that when it hosts North Carolina A&T on Saturday at 2 p.m. inside Addition Financial Arena. “That way too many for ...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Hagerty’s Hannah Kohn sets national record with 19 3-pointers

Hagerty High junior Hannah Kohn made 19 3-point shots in a game Tuesday night to break what is listed as the national record for high school girls basketball. Kohn, a 5-foot-9 shooting guard who is the daughter of Huskies boys basketball coach Josh Kohn, made 11 3s in the first half and added seven more in the third quarter of an 88-23 homecourt win against Lyman (2-5) to surpass the ...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Oviedo, FL
Apopka, FL
College Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
Orlando, FL
College Sports
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Football
Apopka, FL
Football
City
Apopka, FL
Apopka, FL
Sports
Orlando, FL
Sports
Orlando Sentinel

Magic learning to not let mistakes multiply

For nearly 6 1/2 minutes, everything was going well for the Orlando Magic against the Golden State Warriors. The Magic had a 14-11 lead Monday and had only recorded one giveaway — a Gary Harris offensive goaltending turnover on a putback dunk attempt. From there, the Magic’s mistakes — self-inflicted and forced — led to them unraveling in their 126-95 loss to the Warriors at Chase Center. The ...
NBA
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy