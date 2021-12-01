UCF football commit Nikai Martinez makes impact at Apopka after injury return

Apopka senior football player Nikai Martinez returned from injury during the final week of the regular season and has made a huge impact for the Blue Darters this postseason. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel

Nikai Martinez never strayed far from his Apopka football teammates this fall while rehabbing a knee injury suffered in the opening game of the season.

The athletic 5-foot-11, 175-pound senior cornerback adapted to a new leadership role while sidelined. That, combined with his return to the lineup, continues to benefit the Blue Darters in the playoffs.

“He stayed involved and mentored our younger players and tried to keep the energy and the focus of the team on track during his time away,” Apopka coach Jeff Rolson said. “It was a tough situation having him go down that quick, but we’re blessed to be able to have him back.”

Martinez, a UCF commit, made his return in time for senior night vs. rival Wekiva on Nov. 5 and his impact has provided a boost for the team ever since. He scored Apopka’s first touchdowns in each of the past two games via long interception returns during postseason road wins at St. Johns Bartram Trail and Sanford Seminole.

The Blue Darters (11-2) travel again to face Treasure Coast (10-1) in a Class 8A state semifinal game Friday at South County Stadium in Port St. Lucie. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

In other semifinal games involving area teams, Jones (11-2) plays at Pensacola Pine Forest (11-1) in 6A at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time and Orlando Christian Prep (10-1) hosts Jacksonville Trinity Christian (8-4) in 2A at Foundation Academy in Winter Garden.

Martinez has made huge plays in the playoffs throughout his career as part of a senior class that is competing in its third consecutive semifinal game. The Blue Darters finished state runners-up in 2019.

As a freshman in 2018, he intercepted an Oviedo pass in the end zone to preserve a 35-28 win in the region quarterfinal round. He returned an interception for a touchdown vs. Lutz Steinbrenner in the state semifinals as a sophomore.

Last year, Martinez intercepted a total of four passes in back-to-back playoff games and then made a crucial block on a field goal attempt in a region final. He continues to be a threat on special teams, as he was last week while blocking an extra-point attempt at Seminole.

“The job is not done, of course, but just to be able to get past [Seminole] and earn another week is a blessing,” Martinez said after the game.

“The biggest change since he’s been back, there seems to be a desire and a hunger from him to carry us and do great things down the stretch,” Rolson said. “He’s demonstrating tremendous leadership and backing it up with his play on the field.”

Martinez appears to be competing with a renewed sense of enthusiasm since his return. It was noticeable in his mannerisms between plays and evident each time the ball was snapped last week, and that approach has ultimately been fueled by being back in the huddle with his teammates.

“It was about getting back on the field with my team,” Martinez said of his rehab. “I love these boys with everything. Me not being able to be on the field and just having to watch from the sideline, it actually made me a better leader.”

This article originally appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email J.C. Carnahan at jcarnahan@orlandosentinel.com .