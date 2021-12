EMPORIA, Kan. – Fort Hays State trailed by 13 points at halftime, but stormed back in the second half to force overtime and eventually won on a sweeping hook shot in the lane by Kaleb Hammeke with 15 seconds remaining to break a tie game. Tray Buchanan's shot in the waning seconds for Emporia State fell off the mark as the Tigers gutted out a 78-76 win at Emporia State to move to 6-0 overall and 2-0 in the MIAA.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO