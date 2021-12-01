World AIDS Day around the world

Every year on December 1 we pause to commemorate World AIDS Day. It is an opportunity to intersect multiple spaces in time. We reflect on the past by remembering those we’ve lost, and those who fought to get us to this point. We exist in the present by acknowledging how far we have come. We celebrate those living with HIV and those advocating for our communities every day. We look forward and hope for a better future, knowing we have all the tools needed to end the epidemic. And we continue to make progress towards a cure.

