World AIDS Day around the world

Newswise — Dec. 1, 2021— People living with HIV experience more severe outcomes and have higher comorbidities from COVID-19 than people not living with HIV, according to the 2020 UNAIDS Global Update. In mid-2021, most people living with HIV did not have access to COVID-19 vaccines. This World AIDS Day, the Forum of International Respiratory Societies (FIRS), of which the American Thoracic Society is a founding member, is calling on governments, health advocates and non-government organisations to strengthen their response to AIDS and COVID-19 by making COVID-19 vaccines more accessible worldwide.
