ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

World AIDS Day around the world

Press Democrat
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a family newspaper, please use a kind and...

www.pressdemocrat.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOWT

World AIDS Day encourages people to get tested

Security for social media isn’t just about monitoring for misinformation. New York City ushered in the holiday season Wednesday night. For almost two months, a leak in a private water line has bubbled up from a public street. Capitol tree lights up west lawn. Updated: 2 hours ago. Speaker Pelosi...
HEALTH
ourquadcities.com

Honoring World Aids Day with The Project of the Quad Cities

Every December 1st, people across the country honor World Aids Day in different ways. Lee Gonzalez joined us to talk about how Project of the Quad Cities will be raising awareness about the disease while honoring those who are no longer with us. For more information visit tpqc.org.
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aids#World Aids Day
hivplusmag.com

What Does World AIDS Day Mean in a Post-Pandemic World?

Every year on December 1 we pause to commemorate World AIDS Day. It is an opportunity to intersect multiple spaces in time. We reflect on the past by remembering those we’ve lost, and those who fought to get us to this point. We exist in the present by acknowledging how far we have come. We celebrate those living with HIV and those advocating for our communities every day. We look forward and hope for a better future, knowing we have all the tools needed to end the epidemic. And we continue to make progress towards a cure.
HEALTH
WebMD

World AIDS Day: Progress Seen, but Inequities Persist

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 1, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Some progress has been made in the U.S. fight against HIV, with new infections falling among white gay and bisexual men over the past decade. But their Black and Hispanic counterparts did not see that advance, health officials say. The continuing inequities show...
HEALTH
krcgtv.com

Columbia residents celebrate World Aids Day

COLUMBIA — The health community has recognized Dec. 1 as World Aids Day, which is the first-ever global health day. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, 38 million people are currently living with HIV, and tens of millions have died of aids-related causes. “I remember what it was like in...
COLUMBIA, MO
fox26houston.com

City of Houston commemorates World AIDS Day

HOUSTON - On Wednesday, local HIV awareness groups, along with survivors and politicians, gathered at Sam Houston Park to commemorate World AIDS Day and to remember the many faces who lost their battle to the virus. They also reacted to comments made Wednesday afternoon by President Joe Biden. "We’ve asked...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
BC Heights

McDargh Shares Stories of Hope for World AIDS Day

AIDS is not just an epidemic of tragedy but an epidemic of compassion, according to John McDargh, an associate professor of theology at Boston College. “The stories I want to tell about [AIDS] are really the stories of what I saw of an epidemic, not just of tragedy, but also of courage and heroism and faithfulness, stories that often aren’t told enough,” he said.
BOSTON, MA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden marks World AIDS Day with new national HIV/AIDS strategy

President Joe Biden marked World AIDS Day on Wednesday by unveiling a new national HIV/AIDS strategy with the goal of ending the HIV epidemic by 2030. During a speech at the White House on Wednesday afternoon, the President said the new strategy "centers around the kind of innovative community-driven solutions that we know will work."
HEALTH
KOMU

A community comes together to commemorate World AIDS Day

COLUMBIA - Friends and family gathered on Wednesday afternoon for a candlelight vigil to commemorate World AIDS Day. World AIDS Day takes place on Dec. 1 each year. This year marking 40 years since the first reported cases of HIV-related illnesses and deaths in the United States. It’s an opportunity...
COLUMBIA, MO
wabi.tv

Ellsworth event commemorates World AIDS Day

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - World AIDS Day is an international event observed on the first of December every year to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS. Health Equity Alliance hosted a community event in Ellsworth where City Councilor Mark Blanchette read a proclamation to commemorate the day. Health Equity Alliance says Wednesday...
ELLSWORTH, ME
Newswise

On World AIDS Day, COVID-19 Vaccines Are Critical

Newswise — Dec. 1, 2021— People living with HIV experience more severe outcomes and have higher comorbidities from COVID-19 than people not living with HIV, according to the 2020 UNAIDS Global Update. In mid-2021, most people living with HIV did not have access to COVID-19 vaccines. This World AIDS Day, the Forum of International Respiratory Societies (FIRS), of which the American Thoracic Society is a founding member, is calling on governments, health advocates and non-government organisations to strengthen their response to AIDS and COVID-19 by making COVID-19 vaccines more accessible worldwide.
PUBLIC HEALTH
snntv.com

Suncoast art event observes World Aids Day

SARASOTA - In its 30th year in the fight against HIV, CAN Community Health will observe World Aids Day with 'A day without Art'. To bring awareness to those who have lost the battle to HIV, the Sarasota Museum of Art is taking on a day without it. “Originally, CAN...
SARASOTA, FL
cbslocal.com

Chicago Commemorates World AIDS Day With Garden Dedication

CHICAGO (CBS) — Wednesday is World AIDS Day. On Wednesday morning, the city of Chicago gave us an early look at the new garden dedicated to those fighting HIV and AIDS. Jussie Smollett Trial: Abel Osundairo, One Of Two Brothers Who Said He Was Paid To Help Stage Attack, Says Smollett 'Wanted Me To Fake Beat Him Up'
CHICAGO, IL
myrgv.com

World AIDS Day commemorated at San Juan Basilica

SAN JUAN — It had been 10 years since Wally Cantu stepped foot inside the Basilica Of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle. He was emotional Wednesday as he recalled visiting the basilica in his youth with his grandmother. But on this particular occasion, Cantu was visiting for reasons...
HEALTH
Press Democrat

Omicron and delta spell return of unpopular restrictions

PARIS — Greeks who are over age 60 and refuse coronavirus vaccinations could be hit with monthly fines of more than one-quarter of their pensions — a get-tough policy that the country's politicians say will cost votes but save lives. In Israel, potential carriers of the new omicron variant could...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy