Since my daughter was born six and a half years ago, she’s been surrounded by music, and I’d like to think that the immersion is paying off. Mu’s acid-house banger “Paris Hilton” was her first favorite song—fortunately, long before I had to worry about her deciphering the lyrics. We’ve listened to plenty of Frozen and Moana in the car, but we’ve spent even more time singing along to children’s folk singer Ella Jenkins, and lately she’s been amusing herself by learning the lyrical intricacies of Bill Callahan’s “Too Many Birds.” (What can I say; she’s a chip off the old block.)

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO