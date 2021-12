The New England Patriots have seemingly been playing important games each time out for the past few weeks, but none of them have been as important as their Week 12 tilt against the Tennessee Titans. For the time being, the Patriots have fallen back to second place in the AFC East after the Buffalo Bills beat the New Orleans Saints on Thursday. With a win against the Titans, they would reclaim the top spot. Lose, and their path to the top becomes much more difficult.

