DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions won their first game of the season at the buzzer, turning to a play they’ve been waiting to use in that situation since back in training camp. After marching down the field in the final minutes, the Lions had it fourth-and-2 at Minnesota’s 11-yard line with four seconds on the clock. The Vikings sagged in coverage, with rookie receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown planting himself in the end zone for the walk-off touchdown, giving Detroit its 29-27 win.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO