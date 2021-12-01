Fear The Walking Dead, Survival Rule Of The Week: Who Can You Trust?

“Fear the Walking Dead” has been renewed for Season 8, with former series star Kim Dickens set to return to the zombie apocalypse series. The announcement was made on “Talking Dead” following the series finale of “The Walking Dead: World Beyond.” Dickens will make her return to the series in the second half of Season 7, which debuts on April 10 on AMC Plus and April 17 on AMC. She will then appear as a series regular in Season 8. Dickens starred as Madison Clark in the series from Season 1-Season 4, with her character appearing to die by sacrificing herself...

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO